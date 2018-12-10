INVENTIVA: Inventiva invited to present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference



Inventiva invited to present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Daix (France), December 10, 2018 - Inventiva S.A. ("Inventiva" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), systemic sclerosis (SSc) and mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS), today announced that Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, has been invited to present a corporate overview, followed by a Q&A session, at the upcoming 37th AnnualJ.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference, being held on January 7-10, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, California.

The event details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Time of the presentation: 12:00 pm to 12:25 pm (Pacific Standard Time)

Time of the Q&A session: 1:30 pm to 1:55 pm (Pacific Standard Time)

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California

The presentation document and the link to the webcast will also be available on Inventiva's website in the "Investor" - "Documentation" - "Investor presentations" section.

About Inventiva:www.inventivapharma.com (http://www.inventivapharma.com)

Inventiva is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of product candidates interacting with nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulators. Inventiva's research engine has the potential to open up novel therapies against fibrotic diseases, cancers and orphan diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product, is an anti-fibrotic treatment acting on the alpha, gamma and delta PPARs (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors), which play key roles in controlling the fibrotic process. Its anti-fibrotic action targets two initial indications with substantial unmet medical need: NASH, a severe and increasingly prevalent liver disease already affecting over 30 million people in the United States, and systemic sclerosis, a disease with a very high mortality rate and for which there is no approved treatment to date.

Inventiva is also developing a second clinical program with odiparcil (IVA 336) for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccaridosis type VI (or Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome), a rare and severe gene disease affecting children. Odiparcil has also the potential to address other MPS types, characterized by the accumulation of chondroitin or dermatan sulfate (MPS I or Hurler/Sheie syndrome, MPS II or Hunter syndrome, MPS IVa or Morquio syndrome and MPS VII or Sly syndrome). Inventiva is also developing a portfolio of early research projects in the field of oncology.

Inventiva benefits from partnerships with world-leading research entities, such as the Institut Curie in the field of oncology. Two strategic partnerships have also been established with world-class major pharmaceutical companies, AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim, in the fields of autoimmune diseases (specifically in psoriasis) and fibrosis, respectively. These partnerships provide milestone payments to Inventiva upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the partnerships.

Inventiva employs over 100 employees and owns R&D facilities near Dijon, France, acquired from the international pharmaceutical group Abbott. The Company owns, a proprietary chemical library of over 240,000 molecules as well as integrated biology, chemistry, ADME and pharmacology platforms.

Contacts

Inventiva



Frédéric Cren



Chairman & CEO info@inventivapharma.com (mailto:info@inventivapharma.com)



+33 3 80 44 75 00 Brunswick



Julien Trosdorf / Yannick Tetzlaff



Media Relations



inventiva@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:inventiva@brunswickgroup.com)



+33 1 53 96 83 83 LifeSci Advisors



Monique Kosse



Investor Relations



monique@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:monique@lifesciadvisors.com)



+1 212 915 3820

Inventiva - PR - JPM Healthcare Conference - EN - 10.12.18 (http://hugin.info/175040/R/2228467/875169.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INVENTIVA via Globenewswire

