Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") (BSE:ONTEX) today announced that it has entered into a liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel. Rothschild Martin Maurel will trade Ontex shares on behalf and for the account of Ontex. The trading of own shares requires board approval in accordance with Article 13 in the Articles of Association, which was granted at the board meeting on November 6, 2018.

At the start of the contract, Ontex has made 9 million euro available. Rothschild Martin Maurel will start trading Ontex shares as from December 12, 2018. Reporting of the transactions will be communicated on a weekly basis and will be available at: http://www.ontexglobal.com/share-information.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex's innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

