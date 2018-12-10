sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,271 Euro		-0,002
-0,55 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
10.12.2018 | 18:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 10

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:10 December 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):154,153
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.4000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.7000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.0075

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,893,638 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,893,638 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
160224.3516:29:56London Stock Exchange
133124.3516:29:56London Stock Exchange
269024.3516:29:56London Stock Exchange
331724.4016:29:30London Stock Exchange
248424.4016:29:30London Stock Exchange
208224.3516:25:35London Stock Exchange
3924.4016:22:49London Stock Exchange
358124.4016:22:49London Stock Exchange
205724.3516:20:41London Stock Exchange
3130024.3516:16:44London Stock Exchange
50824.1515:28:48London Stock Exchange
86923.8014:35:02London Stock Exchange
217123.80 14:35:02London Stock Exchange
345723.8014:27:54London Stock Exchange
312523.8014:21:24London Stock Exchange
137823.8014:12:29London Stock Exchange
165923.8014:12:29London Stock Exchange
302923.8014:03:46London Stock Exchange
34323.8014:03:46London Stock Exchange
241123.8013:54:39London Stock Exchange
60823.8013:54:39London Stock Exchange
312623.8013:46:16London Stock Exchange
267123.8013:40:59London Stock Exchange
82723.8013:40:59London Stock Exchange
19423.8013:40:59London Stock Exchange
352923.8013:38:56London Stock Exchange
321123.7513:10:24London Stock Exchange
295523.7513:00:03London Stock Exchange
85023.8012:47:05London Stock Exchange
253123.8012:47:05London Stock Exchange
306223.8012:31:56London Stock Exchange
323523.8012:23:42London Stock Exchange
305023.7012:03:55London Stock Exchange
64223.8011:46:55London Stock Exchange
59623.8011:46:55London Stock Exchange
181623.8011:46:55London Stock Exchange
370323.8011:30:44London Stock Exchange
370323.8011:30:44London Stock Exchange
317723.7510:40:06London Stock Exchange
294723.8010:22:39London Stock Exchange
353923.8010:22:39London Stock Exchange
94923.8509:47:27London Stock Exchange
222823.8509:47:27London Stock Exchange
319623.8009:37:10London Stock Exchange
316923.9009:18:57London Stock Exchange
326823.9009:18:57London Stock Exchange
326823.9009:18:57London Stock Exchange
336024.3009:10:56London Stock Exchange
102323.9008:52:41London Stock Exchange
360123.9008:47:26London Stock Exchange
67123.9008:41:53London Stock Exchange
1001523.9008:41:53London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire