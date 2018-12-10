Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 10 December 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 154,153 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.4000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.7000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.0075

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,399,893,638 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,399,893,638 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 December 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1602 24.35 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 1331 24.35 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 2690 24.35 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange 3317 24.40 16:29:30 London Stock Exchange 2484 24.40 16:29:30 London Stock Exchange 2082 24.35 16:25:35 London Stock Exchange 39 24.40 16:22:49 London Stock Exchange 3581 24.40 16:22:49 London Stock Exchange 2057 24.35 16:20:41 London Stock Exchange 31300 24.35 16:16:44 London Stock Exchange 508 24.15 15:28:48 London Stock Exchange 869 23.80 14:35:02 London Stock Exchange 2171 23.80 14:35:02 London Stock Exchange 3457 23.80 14:27:54 London Stock Exchange 3125 23.80 14:21:24 London Stock Exchange 1378 23.80 14:12:29 London Stock Exchange 1659 23.80 14:12:29 London Stock Exchange 3029 23.80 14:03:46 London Stock Exchange 343 23.80 14:03:46 London Stock Exchange 2411 23.80 13:54:39 London Stock Exchange 608 23.80 13:54:39 London Stock Exchange 3126 23.80 13:46:16 London Stock Exchange 2671 23.80 13:40:59 London Stock Exchange 827 23.80 13:40:59 London Stock Exchange 194 23.80 13:40:59 London Stock Exchange 3529 23.80 13:38:56 London Stock Exchange 3211 23.75 13:10:24 London Stock Exchange 2955 23.75 13:00:03 London Stock Exchange 850 23.80 12:47:05 London Stock Exchange 2531 23.80 12:47:05 London Stock Exchange 3062 23.80 12:31:56 London Stock Exchange 3235 23.80 12:23:42 London Stock Exchange 3050 23.70 12:03:55 London Stock Exchange 642 23.80 11:46:55 London Stock Exchange 596 23.80 11:46:55 London Stock Exchange 1816 23.80 11:46:55 London Stock Exchange 3703 23.80 11:30:44 London Stock Exchange 3703 23.80 11:30:44 London Stock Exchange 3177 23.75 10:40:06 London Stock Exchange 2947 23.80 10:22:39 London Stock Exchange 3539 23.80 10:22:39 London Stock Exchange 949 23.85 09:47:27 London Stock Exchange 2228 23.85 09:47:27 London Stock Exchange 3196 23.80 09:37:10 London Stock Exchange 3169 23.90 09:18:57 London Stock Exchange 3268 23.90 09:18:57 London Stock Exchange 3268 23.90 09:18:57 London Stock Exchange 3360 24.30 09:10:56 London Stock Exchange 1023 23.90 08:52:41 London Stock Exchange 3601 23.90 08:47:26 London Stock Exchange 671 23.90 08:41:53 London Stock Exchange 10015 23.90 08:41:53 London Stock Exchange

-ends-