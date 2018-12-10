Private Equity Holding AG / Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEWS RELEASE

Zug, December 10, 2018

Net Asset Value as of November 30, 2018

The Net Asset Value of one registered share of Private Equity Holding AG stood at EUR 84.79 (CHF 95.92) as of November 30, 2018. This represents an increase of 0.83% in EUR and 0.03% CHF, respectively, since October 31, 2018.

PEH's portfolio performance showed a consistent pace amidst recent market corrections, due to contributions from underlying investments. Many portfolio funds reported value increases, which overcompensated the decline in Aston's share price during the reporting period.

Noteworthy distributions came from Highland Europe I (having sold NewVoiceMedia, a cloud contact center), ABRY Partners VII (distribution of proceeds from the exchange of preference shares in medical insurer IMG), as well as from ALPHA CEE II and ALPHA Russia & CIS Secondary (proceeds from various exits).

The enclosed monthly newsletter shows the development of the NAV and of the share price as well as certain balance sheet data and portfolio key figures.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimized structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.





For further information, please contact:

Anna Knaub, Investor Relations, anna.knaub@peh.ch (mailto:anna.knaub@peh.ch), phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch (http://www.peh.ch)

Basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,606,341 as of November 30, 2018 (October 31, 2018: 2,606,341). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.

NAV November 2018 (http://hugin.info/130308/R/2228527/875207.pdf)

