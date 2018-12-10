Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has signed three leases with the AccorInvest, Dataiku and Exponens Conseil Expertise comptable groups for 45% of the IBOX building in Paris' 12th arrondissement, close to Gare de Lyon. These leases will take effect from early April to mid-July 2019.

This building, with over 19,000 sq.m of space, will be delivered in the first quarter of 2019 and benefit from optimum public transport links with Gare de Lyon's hub. In addition to HQE Exceptional, LEED Gold and BBC Renovation certification, this asset will be one of the Group's first buildings to be WELL Gold certified for user wellness and "Factor 4" certified for the division of energy consumption by four.

With these latest transactions, the letting rate for assets delivered in 2018 and 2019 is now up to 75%, confirming the appetite for new or redeveloped office buildings at the heart of Paris City.

Méka Brunel, Chief Executive Officer: "We are delighted to welcome these outstanding tenants to IBOX, a building that illustrates Gecina's ambition to accompany the transformation of the heart of the city with virtuous projects in terms of both environmental aspects and occupant wellness".

