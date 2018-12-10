The "The Role of an Effective HR Advisor" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This programme will build on your skill set and experience, and give you the knowledge to fully understand the role and responsibilities of an HR Advisor.

Providing an effective Human Resource service to businesses is the principal goal of all HR teams. The HR department is responsible for making sure the organisation is able to meet business needs through the management of the company's most valuable resource its employees.

Overseeing the biggest item on the budget comes with responsibility for ensuring the best blend of skills and talents with timely interventions and effective support. The role of the HR Advisor is pivotal in making this happen.

Agenda

Module One The importance of the role of the HR Advisor

Module Two Recruiting and selecting talent

Module Three Remuneration and rewards

Module Four Managing staff performance

Module Five Identifying, planning and implementing training needs

Module Six Reviewing, updating and implementing policies

Module Seven Managing and working with others; both internal and external

Speaker: Jocelyn Hughes

Jocelyn is a recognised expert in HR management and personal development, having worked in training and personal development since the early 1980's within blue chip organisations.

A strong advocate of training for a reason, she has a practical approach to training which aims to provide participants and organisations with readily useful content, transferable to the workplace.

Having enjoyed a successful career in training management, she began working as a freelance consultant in 1998. Working with major blue chip organisations across the UK and internationally, Jocelyn is widely respected for her experience and expertise.

Jocelyn is a qualified NLP practitioner and is a published author of Contact Centre Management' with Echelon Publishing. She continues to deliver programmes to a wide range of clients.

