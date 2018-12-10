Lane joins company as it grows globally

Vision care company and manufacturer of the NaturalVue Multifocal contact lens, Visioneering Technologies (ASX:VTI), is pleased to announce that it has named Brian D. Lane, CPA, as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Lane will play a vital role in the financial management of VTI. His responsibilities will include investor relations, strategic planning, financial reporting, as well as legal oversight and regulatory compliance. Lane joins VTI at a critical point in its history as the company is growing rapidly in the U.S. and recently began expanding internationally into Europe and Asia.

"Strategically managing financial growth while achieving business goals during a period of rapid expansion is an exciting, yet demanding undertaking," notes Stephen Snowdy, Ph.D., CEO of VTI. "It takes experience, skills, insights and a commitment to the dynamics of a fast-paced and multi-faceted organization. We welcome Brian to our team, and we look forward to the many contributions he'll make as our company continues to establish its position a global vision care leader."

Lane's career spans more than 30 years. Most recently he served as CFO with OnePath, a private equity- owned services firm that designs, deploys and supports technology. Previously, he was Controller of PRGX, a global recovery audit and business analytics firm, and held senior financial positions at several other companies in the financial services, franchise and manufacturing industries. Lane began his career with Ernst Young, LLP. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

"As a CFO with experience in a wide range of industries, I am truly impressed with VTI's commitment to innovation, its customers, and to its thoughtful yet bold approach to international expansion," said Lane. "I look forward to working with the VTI team as they continue their commitment to growth and to bringing its NaturalVue portfolio of contact lenses to the worldwide marketplace."

About Visioneering Technologies, Inc.

Visioneering Technologies Inc. (ASX:VTI) is an innovative vision care company committed to redefining vision. Since its founding in 2008, Visioneering has brought together clinical, marketing, engineering, manufacturing and regulatory leaders from top vision care businesses to provide new solutions for presbyopia, myopia and astigmatism.

Headquartered in the United States, Visioneering designs, manufactures, sells and distributes contact lenses. Its flagship product is the NaturalVue Multifocal contact lens, and VTI has expanded its portfolio of technologies to address a range of eye care issues. The company has grown operations across the United States, Australia and the EU and is expanding into Asia with a focus on markets with high rates of myopia.

To learn more please visit: https://vtivision.com/

MKT-VTI-PR-69r1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005131/en/

Contacts:

Layna L. Mendlinger

info@vtivision.com