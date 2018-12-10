Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Euronext Growth: ALCLS Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced the appointment of William (Bill) Monteith to the role of Senior Vice President U.S. Manufacturing. This appointment follows Cellectis' plan to establish commercial manufacturing capabilities in the U.S., which will be Bill Monteith's responsibility, notably through the deployment of a proprietary state-of-the-art gene-edited cell manufacturing plant for clinical and commercial supplies of our current immuno-oncology UCART product candidates.

Bill Monteith joins Cellectis from Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, where he was the Chief Operating Officer and Site General Manager for three manufacturing facilities. Bill Monteith is based in our New York office and reports to David Sourdive, Ph.D., Co-founder of Cellectis and Executive Vice President Technical Operations.

"With over 35 years of experience in manufacturing, operations and quality assurance, Bill brings his expertise and strategic capabilities to Cellectis at a crucial time, as the company now has two wholly-controlled product candidates being tested in clinical trials, with more to come in 2019," said Dr. André Choulika, Cellectis Chief Executive Officer. "I am confident that Bill will be a major addition to our team and a driving force as we accelerate our transformation into a fully-fledged biopharmaceutical company, move forward our off-the-shelf, gene-edited CAR T-cell product candidates and continue our commitment to a cure for cancer patients."

Bill joins Cellectis as a recognized global operations leader with deep manufacturing expertise from his prior roles at various pharmaceutical companies. Prior to his position at Hitachi, Bill spent over 5 years honing his craft at Dendreon Pharmaceuticals, where he held the roles of Vice President and General Manager and later, Executive Vice President Technical Operations. Bill has also held positions with Sandoz Pharmaceuticals, Shire Pharmaceuticals and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, playing a crucial part in their respective manufacturing processes.

"This is a pivotal time for Cellectis, as we continue clinical trials and shift closer to product commercialization something that will ultimately have the potential to impact patients," noted Mr. Monteith. "I am eager to hit the ground running and begin implementing with a team that has already done so much to build a strong and efficient manufacturing process, and am honored to be a part of the company that's pioneering the allogeneic CAR T-cell space."

