Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 3 percent increase in the company's regular cash dividend rate (from $0.175 per share to $0.18 per share) and that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on February 8, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 25, 2019. 2019 will mark the 43rd consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

