Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2018) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on December 7, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2018 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The nominees for director listed in Bluestone's management proxy circular dated November 2, 2018 were elected as set out in the following table:

Director Votes For % Zara Boldt 31,338,698 95.89 Leo Hathaway 32,681,268 100.00 Darren Klinck 32,681,268 100.00 William Lamb 32,681,268 100.00 Paul McRae 32,681,268 100.00 Jim Paterson 31,338,698 95.89 John Robins 32,681,268 100.00

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The Cerro Blanco Gold Project, as disclosed in the Company's Cerro Blanco Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which is available at www.sedar.com, returned robust economics with a quick pay back and all-in sustaining cash costs (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs) in the first quartile. The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

