Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.12.2018 | 23:00
ACCESSWIRE

The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its 2018 Financial Statements

OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 - The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK: DEWY) announced that its audited financial statements for the 2018 fiscal year, ending June 30th, 2018, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

Contact:

James Ciabattoni
Jamesc@deweyelectronics.com
201-337-4700 ×114

SOURCE: Dewey Electronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/530191/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-of-its-2018-Financial-Statements


