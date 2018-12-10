OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2018 - The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK: DEWY) announced that its audited financial statements for the 2018 fiscal year, ending June 30th, 2018, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

Contact:

James Ciabattoni

Jamesc@deweyelectronics.com

201-337-4700 ×114

SOURCE: Dewey Electronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530191/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-of-its-2018-Financial-Statements