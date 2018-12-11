Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-News: Sandpiper Digital Payments AG / Key word(s): Disposal SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG: Sale of shareholding in Smart Loyalty AG 2018-12-11 / 07:00 *SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG: Sale of shareholding in Smart Loyalty AG* - *Further unbundling of SANDPIPER investments* *- Focus on core investments* St. Gallen / Switzerland, 11th of December 2018: SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG (BX Berne eXchange, Ticker: SDP, www.sandpiper.ch [1], Open Market, Frankfurt, ISIN: CH0033050961), with focus on digital payment systems and access control solutions, announces an increase in its shareholding in Smart Loyalty AG, Wiesbaden (Germany). The previous shareholding of 15.27% will be sold in full to Mountain Partners AG. Thus, Mountain Partners AG now holds 28.18% of the company. Over the past few years, Smart Loyalty, www.smartloyalty.de [2], has positioned itself successfully and profitably in its niche market of customer loyalty systems and steadily built up its customer base. "The sale of the Smart Loyalty underlines further focus and the unbundling of SANDPIPER and Mountain Partners. At the same time, SANDPIPER continues to work with Smart Loyalty on an operational level and with other companies in the Mountain network on specific projects and future topics," says Frank Steigberger, Director of SANDPIPER. Headquartered in Wiesbaden (Germany), Smart Loyalty AG was founded in 1999 by Christian Kranz and specializes in supplying smart-card based customer loyalty systems to medium-sized companies. With the Eco-Module bonus card, voucher card systems and value card systems, Smart Loyalty offers customer retention solutions for several industries. Customer cards are used in specialist shops, chains as well as e-commerce stores. The flexible systems can be operated independently, without the need for an additional service provider. The Eco Systems are directly deployable professional systems. They are operated and evaluated on-site and are therefore affordable for most businesses. *About SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG ?* SANDPIPER Digital Payments AG, www.sandpiper.ch [1], is a stock-listed holding company with a focus on innovative payment systems, solutions for marketing and customer retention as well as IT-services, access control and security. The company ranks amongst the leading and largest operators of closed- and open-loop proximity payment solutions in field of high schools, events and digital content networks. SANDPIPER holds a majority stake in the companies Multicard NL B.V., InterCard AG Informationssysteme, Ergonomics AG, IDpendant GmbH. Contact: email news@sandpiper.ch; Tel: +41-44-7838030; Fax: +41-44-7838040; Website: www.sandpiper.ch [1] Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LRPQYWKOXD [3] Document title: SANDPIPER_Smartloyalty_E End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Sandpiper Digital Payments AG Poststrasse 17 9001 St. Gallen Switzerland Phone: +41 44 783 80 49 Fax: +41 44 783 80 40 E-mail: news@sandpiper.ch Internet: www.sandpiper.ch ISIN: CH0033050961 Valor: A0MYNQ Listed: BX Berne eXchange End of News EQS Group News Service 756359 2018-12-11 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf57274b18066b31ff1adf52e57f9e8b&application_id=756359&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e96279f93c21735c0d86cb4750cd41ed&application_id=756359&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2a03c1431612e6677109ef544509aeb0&application_id=756359&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 11, 2018 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)