Nov-18 Nov-17 Change Jan-Nov

2018 Jan-Nov

2017 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 151,107 140,257 +8% 1,562,952 1,508,959 +4% Passenger Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 163,621 141,490 +16% 2,476,126 2,412,379 +3%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

New record for Le Shuttle Freight in November with 151,107 trucks transported, 8% better than November 2017. It is the third best month after October 2018 and March 2017, both of which include an additional day. Since 1st January, more than 1.5 million trucks have crossed the Channel with Le Shuttle Freight.

Best month of November since 2013 for Passenger Shuttle traffic with 163,621 vehicles transported. Since 1st of January, more than 2.4 million passenger vehicles have crossed onboard Le Shuttle.

Traffic figures for the month of December will be published on Thursday 10 January 2019 prior to the opening of trading.

