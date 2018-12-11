P-Logi 2019 and 5th Cold Chain Pharma Forum to Present Intelligent Upgrading of Pharmaceutical Logistics Equipment, Rapid Development of Cold Chain Transport Market

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- P-Logi 2019 and 5th Cold Chain Pharma Forum, hosted by CCCMHPIE, UBM EMEA and UBM Sinoexpo, will take place at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) together with CPhI China from June 18-20, 2019. They will join hands with the concurrent Pharma Automation & Information Zone, a special block of P-MEC China, to unlock the new development opportunities of the "intelligent pharmaceuticals" era for intelligent logistics and storage, and bring an international, high-quality annual event for the pharmaceutical logistics industry.

Meeting the high efficiency, timeliness, quality safety, and other requirements for pharmaceutical transportation through automatic and information technology and equipment is a common challenge for pharmaceutical enterprises, making upgrading logistics equipment capacity a priority. Pharmaceutical logistics enterprises also need to help pharmaceutical enterprises achieve regulated and automatic operations of the logistics transportation process with the help of key technologies and equipment.

Eight Scopes to Cover the Whole Industry Chain of Pharmaceutical Logistics

P-Logi 2019 and the concurrent pharmaceutical industry exhibitions will use all 17 exhibition halls of SNIEC, with a total 200,000m2 exhibition area. It will receive over 3,200 exhibitors and over 50,000 Chinese and overseas professional visitors, to jointly participate in the annual event of the pharmaceutical industry.

The 2019 exhibition will cover 8 scopes of exhibits including logistics equipment and materials, intelligent logistics, storage equipment and materials, cold chain technology and materials, logistics transportation services, pharmaceutical third-party logistics, Internet of Things, and dangerous goods logistics. It will showcase intelligently upgraded products to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical enterprises. Well-known pharmaceutical cold chain solution providers and cold chain logistics material enterprises including World Courier, Dupont, Dometic, and Emball'iso will all appear in the exhibition.

Intelligent Logistics Cold Chain Equipment & Materials Storage Logistics Services Third Party Logistics Dangerous Goods Internet of Things

Gathering Well-known Pharmaceutical Enterprises of the Industry, Building an Event of Pharmaceutical Logistics

P-Logi 2019 and the concurrent CPhI China and bioLIVE China will link with each other, run through the whole pharmaceutical industry chain, gather Chinese and overseas well-known pharmaceutical enterprises and biopharmaceutical enterprises, and set up a platform for providers of logistics storage and transportation equipment as well as providers of cold chain services to directly communicate with people in charge of logistics and supply chain of pharmaceutical enterprises.

Over 2,000 API and intermediate enterprises, over 150 biopharmaceutical enterprises, and thousands of pharmaceutical manufacturers from over 120 countries and regions will gather at SNIEC, including AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, GSK, Sanofi, Bayer, Sinopharm, Jinghua Pharmaceutical, Tonglian Group, Apeloa Kangyu, Kaifeng Pharmaceutical, Roche, Yangtze River Pharmaceutical, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, CSPC, Livzon Pharmaceutical Group, Fosun Pharma, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Peking University Sinobioway, Shenzhen Mellow Hope, Changchun GenSci, Dongbao Enterprise, 3SBio, Zhejiang Peptites, Chengdu Shengnuo, and Xiamen Amoytop.

Cold Chain Pharma Forum to Gather Experts

Concurrently with the exhibition, the host will invite Chinese industry experts to discuss pharmaceutical cold chain regulations, market trends, policy interpretation, and comparison of overseas logistics regulations, etc., in association with China Pharmacy Cold Chain Alliance and Beijing Royal Sino Cargo Co., Ltd.

Cold Chain Pharma Forum will attract the participation of over 100 professionals in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical cold chain transport industries, to promote implementation of standardization in pharmaceutical cold chain and transport industry, and boost pharmaceutical cold chain industry to upgrade and be geared to international standards.

P-Logi 2019

5th Cold Chain Pharma Forum

June 18-20, 2019 | SNIEC Shanghai, China

http://www.p-logi.com/en-us/Home

