Training The Street Appoints Ankur Mittal Head of Asia and Middle East Region

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Training The Street ( www.TrainingTheStreet.com ), the leading corporate training provider for Wall Street firms and top-tier business schools, today announced that Ankur Mittal has been appointed Head of Asia and the Middle East region.

Since joining TTS in 2009, Mr. Mittal has played a key role in expanding TTS' Asia and Middle East operations. Currently based in India, he has led seminars throughout the regions, including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria. He has also led seminars in Austria, the U.K. and the U.S.

Mr. Mittal started his investment-banking career at Citigroup's Strategy and M&A Group, where he focused on identifying growth opportunities in the North America and EMEA regions. He then worked for the Citigroup Pension Investments Group and later in Credit Suisse's M&A Group in London.

Commenting on the appointment, Scott Rostan, founder and CEO of TTS, said: "Ankur has done a tremendous job in leading our efforts to grow and expand TTS throughout Asia and the Middle East. We're excited to have him take a leadership role in the further development of our presence in those regions as we enter the new year."