Dienstag, 11.12.2018

11.12.2018 | 08:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 6 December 2018 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 87.07 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 484,000 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 620 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik 69 912
Rolf Jarle Brøske

Tomm Bøyesen

Kjell Fordal 		69

69

69 		6,585

5,274

245,334
Erik Gunnes

Finn Haugan 		69

69 		815

201,910
Vegard Helland 69 34,224
Kjersti Hønstad 69 3,936
Venche Johnsen

Oddny Lysberg

Ola Neråsen

Endre Jo Reite

Berit Rustad 		69

35

69

69

69 		24,996

1,188

41,786

7,542

2,997
Svein Tore Samdal 69 23,530
Camilla Stang

Tove Westrum Sørensen 		18

35 		147

2,244
Hans Tronstad 69 1,070

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 10 December 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel, 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)



Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

