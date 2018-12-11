SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 6 December 2018 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 87.07 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the savings programme has 484,000 equity certificates. After allocation the bank owns 620 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 69 912 Rolf Jarle Brøske



Tomm Bøyesen



Kjell Fordal 69



69



69 6,585



5,274



245,334 Erik Gunnes



Finn Haugan 69



69 815



201,910 Vegard Helland 69 34,224 Kjersti Hønstad 69 3,936 Venche Johnsen



Oddny Lysberg



Ola Neråsen



Endre Jo Reite



Berit Rustad 69



35



69



69



69 24,996



1,188



41,786



7,542



2,997 Svein Tore Samdal 69 23,530 Camilla Stang



Tove Westrum Sørensen 18



35 147



2,244 Hans Tronstad 69 1,070

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 10 December 2018

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel, 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

