Absolutely - one of the UK's longest-established courier companies, has added to their fleet with the launch of new electric cargo vehicles. In order to ensure compliance with the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), as well as the petrol and diesel car ban in specific parts of east London, the new fleet of vehicles will enable Absolutely to continue delivering an excellent standard of service, whilst adhering to the latest legislation.

At present one of the most significant issues facing the courier industry is the introduction of the ULEZ in April 2019. In order to reduce the levels of carbon emissions and toxic gases around us, the ULEZ will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and set a daily charge for vehicles failing to meet the emissions standards. This will be in addition to the weekday congestion charge and the Low Emission Zone charge.

The launch of the electric vehicles a first for Absolutely - is an innovative and industry leading move as it is environmentally friendly. With their zero carbon emissions the vehicles will be eligible to travel within the upcoming zone. This will enable Absolutely to continuously provide an excellent standard of service for which they are known for. Along with the electric vans, Absolutely will introduce a new set of electric cargo bicycles which will facilitate deliveries within the congested City and West End areas and offer improved efficiency for their customers.

"The new vehicles will help position us at the forefront of the courier industry and give our clients more environmentally focused options when utilising our courier services. We are mindful of the upcoming changes in legislation next year and the business is committed to finding sustainable and efficient solutions to moving items in and around London."

About Absolutely

Absolutely is a family run business with a heritage stretching back to 1865. The business employs more than 100 people across its three London locations. Absolutely operates a fleet of over 250 couriers and has more than 6000 corporate accounts ranging from well-known fashion brands to law firms.

The Company provides the following services:

Same day delivery

Next day delivery

International delivery

Temperature controlled

