SoClean, the Leading CPAP Cleaner in the U.S., Announces International Expansion

With Its Life-Changing Technology and Proven Efficacy, the Company Aims to Revolutionize CPAP Cleaning in New Markets

PETERBOROUGH, New Hampshire, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SoClean, the creator of the world's first automated CPAP cleaner and sanitizer, announced that it is bringing its award-winning, innovative product directly to consumers in key international markets. Ranked No. 54 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, SoClean has become the industry leader in CPAP sanitizing. In 2018, the company expanded to Canada and the United Kingdom; soon consumers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Australia will be able to purchase the device as well.

While treating sleep apnea with a CPAP machine is important for optimal health outcomes, effective and frequent cleaning of all equipment is equally crucial, to prevent the buildup of germs. Using CPAPs that are not cleaned effectively could potentially make patients sick, and using water to clean CPAP equipment can leave behind moisture that becomes a breeding ground for bacteria. SoClean's innovative device uses safe and natural ozone technology to kill 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria that can be found in CPAP equipment, including the mask, hose and reservoir. Its one-touch, fully automated process requires no water or harsh chemicals-eliminating the complexity of keeping CPAP equipment clean so patients are more likely to remain compliant with their life-saving therapy. SoClean's proven effectiveness in killing germs and bacteria, and its unique one-step process, are what make it a market leader among other CPAP cleaning systems.

"Global awareness of sleep apnea is continuing to rise, with 1 billion people1 estimated to be suffering from the condition worldwide today, making the disorder a public health epidemic," said sleep specialist Dr. Robert S. Rosenberg, DO, FCCP. "The good news is that sleep apnea is highly treatable with CPAP therapy."

In the U.K. alone, an estimated 13 percent of adult men and 6 percent of adult women suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), equivalent to 3.9 million people, according to the Sleep Apnoea Trust Association, which is regarded as the leading U.K. charity working in the field.

"As SoClean has grown in the U.S. market, we're in the perfect position to expand globally. By doing so, we want to change lives around the world and help educate CPAP patients on the benefits of our industry-leading sanitizing solution," said Robert Wilkins, CEO of SoClean.

The rising prevalence of sleep apnea and comorbidities such as cardiovascular disorders, hypertension and obesity should act as a key driving factor for the size of the global sleep apnea devices market going forward, according to findings from "Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Regional Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023."

"By replacing a time-consuming cleaning process with an automated sanitizing solution, we have helped U.S. patients stay compliant with their CPAP therapy," said Dean Marcarelli, CMO at SoClean. "We're looking forward to bringing our technology to global consumers so that they can know the benefits of a fully automated, one-step sanitizer."

SoClean is committed to its mission of improving the lives of individuals with OSA and other sleep disorders. To bring this vision to life, SoClean is offering its technology to a global population, making CPAP cleaning easier so that patients with OSA and other sleep disorders can remain compliant with their life-saving therapy.

About SoClean

SoClean Inc. is the creator of the world's first automated CPAP cleaner and sanitizer, an innovative device that naturally sanitizes CPAP equipment without the need for disassembly, water or harsh chemicals. It's the safer, healthier way to breathe cleaner and have a better CPAP experience. For more information, visit http://www.soclean.com .

1 https://www.atsjournals.org/doi/abs/10.1164/ajrccm-conference.2018.197.1_MeetingAbstracts.A3962

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508977/SoClean_Logo.jpg