Aschheim (Munich) (ots) - Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, today brings its German boon customers Apple Pay, which is transforming mobile payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay that's fast and convenient.



Wirecard consequently drives forward the digitization of payments to approach new consumers. As of now, the iOS boon app is available at the App Store to users of iOS devices in Germany. Which makes it possible for everybody to use Apple Pay instantly. Users can top up their boon account using any Mastercard or Visa credit card and via bank transfer. As a result, it is not necessary to already own a credit card from a bank supported by Apple Pay.



Security and privacy is at the core of Apple Pay. When you use the boon card information with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.



Georg von Waldenfels, Executive Vice President Consumer Solutions at Wirecard, says, "We welcome today's launch of Apple Pay in Germany. We are delighted to now offer boon via Apple Pay to all owners of an Apple device. Together with Apple Pay, we are further enhancing the user experience for consumers and thus advance the digitization of payment processes globally."



Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and bene?ts offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.



Online shopping in apps and on websites accepting Apple Pay is simple with Touch ID, or just double-click the side button and authenticate with a glance with Face ID. There's no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information with Apple Pay. When paying for goods and services in apps or Safari, Apple Pay works with iPhone 6 and later, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, iPad (5th Generation and later), iPad Air 2, and iPad mini 3 and later. You can also use Apple Pay in Safari on any Mac introduced in or after 2012 running macOS Sierra and confirm the payment with iPhone 6 or later or Apple Watch, or with Touch ID on the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.



For more information on Apple Pay, visit: https://www.apple.com/apple-pay/



Wirecard:



Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.



