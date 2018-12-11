New England Asset Management Limited announces that Rui Wang has joined NEAM Limited's London branch as an Enterprise Capital Return Risk Management Professional. Rui is responsible for capital management and corporate development activities for European insurance companies.

John Connolly, Managing Director, NEAM Limited commented, "Rui is an important addition to our London team and reflects the firm's commitment to supporting the unique capital management needs of our European insurance company clients."

Jim Bachman, Head of Enterprise Capital Return Risk Management, NEAM, Inc., noted, "We're very excited to have Rui join our team. He fits right in with the global Enterprise group and will help expand the offerings we can provide to our clients in the UK, Ireland and Europe."

Rui has over 11 years of experience in the insurance/investment industry. Prior to joining NEAM, he was a Senior Investment Consultant at Mercer and prior to that, Rui was an ALM Actuary with Friends Life Group. Rui holds an MSc from University of Oxford and Dual Bachelor's from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in China, is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, a CFA Charterholder and a Certified Enterprise Risk Actuary.

New England Asset Management Limited ("NEAM Limited"; Dublin, Ireland) is a subsidiary of New England Asset Management, Inc. ("NEAM, Inc."; Farmington, CT, USA)(collectively, "NEAM"). NEAM provides investment advisory services primarily to insurance companies. NEAM Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. NEAM Limited is authorized by the Central Bank of Ireland and subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority. NEAM, Inc. is registered as an Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with the Ontario Securities Commission.

NEAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Re Corporation. General Re Corporation, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is a holding company for global reinsurance and related operations that operates under the brand name of Gen Re.

