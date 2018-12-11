Pierre Fabre has selected Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to build an intelligent information technology (IT) platform to support and improve the performance of a range of functions including finance, accounting, procurement, order management and manufacturing essential to the company's global operations. The program is part of one of the most significant and strategic transformation initiatives ever undertaken at the French multinational health and beauty care company.

The new integrated platform, to replace several disparate IT systems, will be built on SAP S/4HANA and SAP Ariba. The platform will be deployed across all Pierre Fabre's sites in France, including its factories, and will be used by more than 3,000 employees.

The new platform will help Pierre Fabre use better quality data and traceability to track sales campaign results and improve customer service through enhanced order management and dispatching services. It will also help Pierre Fabre quickly adapt to the changing compliance environment by increasing automated tasks during the financial closing process to rapidly produce financial reports.

To accelerate the design and build-out of the solution, Pierre Fabre will leverage Accenture myConcerto, an insight-driven digitally integrated platform that harmonizes disparate systems to deliver more secure, faster implementations.

"This is one of the most significant and strategic transformation initiatives ever undertaken at Pierre Fabre," said Olivier Siegler, director of the Digital, Organization Processes and IT department at Pierre Fabre. "It is not a simple migration of our IT systems onto a common platform. We are redesigning the overall enterprise processes and digitizing them, while building an open, flexible, connected and intelligent platform, enabling our employees to better support our strategic growth initiatives. We selected Accenture because of its deep understanding of the health and beauty care industries and its experience in implementing global large-scale SAP S/4HANA solutions."

Stéphanie Jandard, who leads Accenture's SAP Business Group in France and Benelux, said, "Organizations in this digital age often need to transform their corporate and manufacturing operations to help them pursue new growth opportunities, while simultaneously tending to their core business. By simplifying and automating its operations with a unified intelligent digital solution, Pierre Fabre can constantly calibrate its investments and assess its investment capacity for future growth opportunities. We are pleased to be Pierre Fabre's partner of choice for this mission-critical transformation initiative."

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 459,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Pierre Fabre

With a portfolio representing a continuum of activities spanning from prescription drugs and consumer healthcare products to dermo-cosmetics, Pierre Fabre is the 2nd largest dermo-cosmetics laboratory in the world, the 2nd largest private French pharmaceutical group and the market leader in France for products sold over the counter in pharmacies. Its portfolio includes several global brands and franchises among which Eau Thermale Avène, Klorane, Ducray, René Furterer, A-Derma, Galénic, Elancyl, Naturactive, Pierre Fabre Health Care, Pierre Fabre Oral Care, Pierre Fabre Dermatologie and Pierre Fabre Oncologie. Pierre Fabre is primarily owned by the Pierre Fabre Foundation, a government-recognized public-interest foundation. Visit us at www.pierre-fabre.com.

In 2017, Pierre Fabre generated 2,318 million euros in revenues, of which 62% came from its international business and 61% from its dermo-cosmetics division. Pierre Fabre, which has always been headquartered in the South-West of France, counts about 13,500 employees worldwide, owns subsidiaries and offices in 47 countries and enjoys distribution agreements in over 130 countries. In 2017, Pierre Fabre dedicated ca. 175 million euros to R&D efforts, split between oncology, central nervous system, consumer healthcare, dermatology and dermo-cosmetics. The independent French certification group AFNOR audited Pierre Fabre for its corporate social responsibility policy at the "exemplary" level, according to the ISO 26000 standard for CSR.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

