Recognised for integrating Cboe, CME, and CoinMarketCap cryptocurrency market data into SuperFeed

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, today announced that the company has won "Best New Technology Product Market Data" in Global Investor Group's FOW International Awards.

The award recognises the addition of cryptocurrencies to the more than 130 markets and data sources currently available on Vela's Market Data Feed, SuperFeed, covering all major North American and European markets and a growing range of Asian venues.

Shortly after winning the Editor's Choice Award at the 2017 FOW International Awards, Vela announced readiness to support Bitcoin futures contracts from Cboe and CME, providing access to trading and market data. The cryptocurrency capability of SuperFeed has since been significantly enhanced with the integration of a customisable data feed from 200+ exchanges provided via CoinMarketCap.

The addition of CoinMarketCap, the #1 ranked cryptocurrency site, provides institutional clients with the same level of service for cryptocurrency data as they could expect from any market data feed. SuperFeed powers front-office applications without the need for any client infrastructure, providing access to time-critical market data feeds whilst lowering operational and capital expenditure.

Luke Jeffs, Managing Editor, Global Investor Group, said, "Once again the entrants in this category have been extremely strong. Vela's coverage of the digital currency sector demonstrates their ongoing commitment to delivering new and innovative solutions to the financial community. We commend Vela on their efforts and congratulate the team on this win."

Peggy Sullivan, Chief of Staff, Vela, commented, "We are thrilled to receive this FOW award for best new market data technology product." Adding, "The team at Vela is dedicated to driving innovation and empowering our institutional clients to connect and access the global markets. By joining forces with CoinMarketCap, buy-side and sell-side firms benefit from Vela's SuperFeed, which supports normalised access to the 2,000+ and growing list of cryptocurrency coins and tokens. We thank FOW for this recognition as it is a testament to our readiness to react and respond to market challenges and demands."

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to rapidly access global liquidity, markets, and data sources for superior execution. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack to simplify and streamline electronic trading. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack provides access to a comprehensive set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 250 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

