European firms are increasingly switching to the DocsCorp suite of tools to get more from less vendors.

DocsCorp, a leading provider of enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that it has65% of the top 20 law firms on the European 100 report as clients. The European 100 2018, which focuses on Europe's independent law firms, is the ninth edition of the report.

DocsCorp went on to detail that 75% of its European top 20 clients have 2 or more products while 25% having 3 or more. It is clear from these numbers that European firms are looking specifically for technology partners who can provide them with more than one solution, so they can simplify invoicing, training, and support as well as reduce costs.

"Stibbe is always looking to innovate how we practice law on behalf of our clients, so we wanted to partner with a technology vendor that had the same goal," said Olivier Van Eesbeecq, Head of ICT and Facilities at Stibbe Belgium a member of the European 100 firms. "DocsCorp hasn't stopped innovating their solutions since we deployed them, and they are still as effective today as they were when we switched to them over two years ago. Their support team are effective and because all their desktop solutions have the same UI, we find we spend less time training new employees.

DocsCorp has seen positive momentum across Europe this year for its products generally: pdfDocs for creating and distributing secure PDF documents; compareDocs to compare different versions of a document for changescontentCrawler for automatically converting image-based documents in a content repository to text-searchable PDFs so that firms can immediately find and comply with requests for data and documents; and cleanDocs to ensure emails are sent to the right person with the right information reducing the possibilities of data breaches.

About DocsCorp

DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and beyond. Find out more at docscorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Blog

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005194/en/

Contacts:

Melody Easton

Marketing Director (EMEA)

+44 (0) 7979 795 296

melody.easton@docscorp.com