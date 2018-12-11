Zabeel House by Jumeirah is Moving to The Greens

DUBAI, UAE, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Openingin December with 210 rooms, two restaurants, new gym/health club concept, outdoor pool with cabanas and two outdoor cinemas from just $90++

Moving into The Greens, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is the third hotel to open as part of Jumeirah Group's upscale casual brand.

Opening in the Onyx Towers, the hotel is high on design synonymous with other hotels within the Zabeel House by Jumeirah collection; but inspired by New York loft living, with contemporary art and design throughout.

The Onyx is a stylish integrated community with three towers of residential, commercial and hospitality buildings, as well as a podium of 32 retail and F&B outlets located in the heart of Dubai.

A hotel to appeal to the intrepid traveler, it is perfect for those looking to stay in a social destination in the heart of new-Dubai, but also able to enjoy the conveniences of a Jumeirah-endorsed hotel, all at a great price.

200 rooms and 10 Apartments split across 10 floors

Bikes, skateboards and rollerblades to explore The Greens neighbourhood yourself (available to rent for free)

An exploratory map of The Greens, with a knowledgeable team of locals to guide you

More than just hotel rooms. Designed by LW Design, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens will also be a community hub for local residents in the catchment area of The Greens

Two restaurants: LAH LAH a Pan-Asian eatery and Social Company

Native Club, a new multipurpose sports and leisure club for both membership and hotel guests

Outdoor pool and two outdoor cinema screens

It is dog friendly, and also has a kids area, Play House.

Co-working spaces and lockers to allow freelancers to keep their items safe when out and about for meetings

A business centre with four meeting rooms and its own open plan kitchen

Inspired by its birthplace,art and design set the hotel apart. With art curated by 17a Art consultants and furniture designed and created locally in Dubai by Tashkeel and other local brands

Art curated by local businesses with Instagrammable moments at every turn

Interactive art, 3D sculptures and locally commissioned pieces, as well as contemporary furniture designed with a Middle Eastern flair

Eclectic and quirky lighting and accessories, and a neutral colour palette of oaks, black metal and white accented with playful pops of colour

Explore the neighbourhood: The Greens is located deep in the heart of 'social Dubai' - the ideal mid-way stop between popular areas such as Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lake Towers, right on the cusp of Sheikh Zayed Road.

Just across the road from Dubai Media City, Barsha Heights and other neighbourhoods such as Emirates Hills and The Springs, as well as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residence, the area is both family and dog friendly and is the perfect green escape from the surrounding metropolis. A few steps away from parks, lakes and the Emirates Golf Club, it's the place to unwind with a book, take a run with your music, or simply catch up with friends who live or close to the neighbourhood.

One of the few Freehold projects on Sheikh Zayed Road, The Onyx is a stylish integrated community in the heart of Dubai with accent on lifestyle, premium interiors, and unobstructed stunning views.

For more information, visit www.zabeelhouse.com

