Change in Responsibilities Reflects Growth and Transition to Development Activities

Ethris GmbH, a leader in mRNA-based therapeutics with specific expertise in pulmonary disease, today announced a change in responsibilities among its existing leadership team to position the company for the next phase of its development. Ethris is currently transitioning its first proprietary pipeline program in a genetic pulmonary disease for clinical development. As a result of this change, Dr. Gita Dittmar will take on the role as Chief Executive Officer, PD Dr. Carsten Rudolph will become Chief Scientific Officer and Prof. Dr. Christian Plank will become Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Gita Dittmar, CEO of Ethris commented: "Ethris is approaching a significant value inflection point as our first fully-owned therapeutic program approaches the clinic. The change in responsibilities between the three existing leadership team members will increase our effectiveness and prepare the company to manage the complexity of our strategic partnership, our innovation work, and our growing development pipeline."

Dr. Carsten Rudolph, CSO of Ethris, said: "It has been a great experience to lead Ethris from the foundation back in 2009 and it is gratifying to see our efforts in technology development, drug discovery and partnering are paying off. I'm excited to continue working with Gita and Christian as the leadership team to guide Ethris through its next phase of growth."

Ethris is developing a portfolio of SNIM RNA therapies for genetic pulmonary diseases including cystic fibrosis and ciliopathies. In addition, the company is researching SNIM RNA therapies for treatment of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis exclusively with AstraZeneca and its global biologics research and development arm, MedImmune, under a five-year collaboration.

About Ethris:

Ethris is paving a new path from genes to therapeutic proteins using its proprietary messenger RNA technology platform, which enables the discovery, design and development of transcript therapies that restore missing functions in patients' cells and tissues. Ethris is advancing transcript therapies to transform the treatment of disease. For more information, visit www.ethris.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005309/en/

Contacts:

Ethris GmbH

Ilse Huebner-Seibl

+49-(0)89-8955-788 10

info@ethris.com



Media requests:

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

Mario Brkulj

Phone: +49 175 5711562

ethris@macbiocom.com