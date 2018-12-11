The "Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to witness market growth of 27.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024. With major brands looking at integrating AI features into their phones, AI chipsets is expected to be critical in the process.

Qualcomm is working on next mobile computing frontier with advancements in hardware architectures such as vector processing on Snapdragon Hexagon DSP.

Qualcomm has used the on-device AI in the last three-generations of its Snapdragon mobile chipsets. Qualcomm introduced the Qualcomm AI Engine, with hardware and software components, which is expected to accelerate on-device, AI-enabled user experiences, on select Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology Node

Chapter 4. Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Application

Chapter 5. Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

MediaTek

Apple Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Google Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

