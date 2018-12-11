The "Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is expected to witness market growth of 27.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024. With major brands looking at integrating AI features into their phones, AI chipsets is expected to be critical in the process.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology Node
Chapter 4. Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Application
Chapter 5. Europe Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market by Country
Chapter 6. Company Profiles
- MediaTek
- Apple Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corporation
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Google Inc.
- Nvidia Corporation
