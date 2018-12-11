Centers in Manila and Warsaw will help global clients gain greater value from their data and analytics

With continued strong demand for the migration of analytics workloads to the cloud, DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced the opening of two additional DXC Analytics Migration Factory locations in Manila, Philippines, and Warsaw, Poland.

The new centers will provide clients with an efficient, end-to-end experience to accelerate the migration of data and analytics environments to Microsoft Azure. DXC launched its first Analytics Migration Factory for Microsoft Azure in Bangalore, India, in September 2018.

DXC professionals in Manila and Warsaw will be investing in training and certification to enhance their skills in data science, cloud architecture, solution design and deployment on Azure. Today DXC has more than 900 Azure professional certifications, 900 analytics clients and 8,000 analytics and AI professionals worldwide.

"With our Analytics Migration Factories, we are helping our clients' digital transformations by ensuring smooth, rapid and orderly migrations of analytics workloads to Azure," said Edward Ho, executive vice president and general manager, Offerings, DXC. "Adding to our Bangalore center, our two new Analytics Migration Factory locations will further enable DXC clients to migrate to modern, cloud-based platforms, helping them leverage advanced analytics, AI and machine learning in new and innovative ways."

Rohan Kumar, corporate vice president, Azure Data Platform, Microsoft Corp., said, "DXC's approach to cloud migrations is helping deliver cutting-edge innovations that help customers navigate the technological and business shifts businesses are facing. Microsoft Azure gives customers the capability to extract valuable insights from their data and engage their customers in ways they were not able to do previously. Getting there quickly and efficiently is DXC's Analytics Migration Factory approach."

Accelerating and driving Azure cloud migration efficiencies

The DXC Analytics Migration Factory model accelerates and drives migration efficiencies with a deep library of catalogued methods, proven design patterns and best practices, backed by a team of trained and certified migration factory experts. DXC's application of broader standardization on both Azure tools and select third-party components produces significant process improvements throughout the migration to Azure.

The DXC Analytics Migration Factory employs DXC Bionix, the company's secure digital-generation services delivery model that provides a comprehensive approach to intelligent automation at scale. The result is maximum performance and value with accelerated digital transformation.

These capabilities provide organizations with the elasticity of cloud for their analytic services to enable new and deeper business insights, to try or test new analytic use cases, and to explore new technologies without incurring unnecessary deep capital outlays.

