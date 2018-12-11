sprite-preloader
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

PR Newswire

London, December 11

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

11 December 2018

Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company") announces that, following the merger of Standard Life plc with Aberdeen Asset Management PLC in August 2017, the Company has appointed Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited ("ASFML") (previously Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited) as its alternative investment fund manager under the provisions of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive with effect from 10 December 2018. The appointment is on identical terms to the arrangements previously in place with Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited and the terms of the previous management agreement have been novated across to ASFML.


All Enquiries:
Aberdeen Standard Investments
1 George Street
Edinburgh
EH2 2LL

Jason Baggaley - Fund Manager
Tel: 0131 245 2833
E-mail: jason.baggaley@aberdeenstandard.com

Oli Lord - Deputy Fund Manager
Tel: 0131 245 6077
E-mail: oli.lord@aberdeenstandard.com

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085

11 December 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire