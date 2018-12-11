Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

11 December 2018

Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited ("the Company") announces that, following the merger of Standard Life plc with Aberdeen Asset Management PLC in August 2017, the Company has appointed Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited ("ASFML") (previously Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited) as its alternative investment fund manager under the provisions of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive with effect from 10 December 2018. The appointment is on identical terms to the arrangements previously in place with Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited and the terms of the previous management agreement have been novated across to ASFML.



All Enquiries:

Aberdeen Standard Investments

1 George Street

Edinburgh

EH2 2LL



Jason Baggaley - Fund Manager

Tel: 0131 245 2833

E-mail: jason.baggaley@aberdeenstandard.com



Oli Lord - Deputy Fund Manager

Tel: 0131 245 6077

E-mail: oli.lord@aberdeenstandard.com



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745085



