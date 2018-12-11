BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Substantial Shareholder
PR Newswire
London, December 11
AIM and Media Release
11 December 2018
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Substantial Shareholder
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.
Sustainable Capital Ltd (Sustainable) has notified the company that it has increased its relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares to 213,193,884 ordinary shares, representing 18.27% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for companies.
Consideration given to acquire the final portion of the increased relevant interest referred to above on 11 December 2018 was A$0.2375 per share for 20,000,000 shares.
A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500