sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,132 Euro		-0,003
-2,22 %
WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,14
0,16
11:19
11.12.2018 | 11:07
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Substantial Shareholder

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - Notice of Substantial Shareholder

PR Newswire

London, December 11

AIM and Media Release

11 December 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Notice of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Sustainable Capital Ltd (Sustainable) has notified the company that it has increased its relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares to 213,193,884 ordinary shares, representing 18.27% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for companies.

Consideration given to acquire the final portion of the increased relevant interest referred to above on 11 December 2018 was A$0.2375 per share for 20,000,000 shares.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500


© 2018 PR Newswire