AIM and Media Release

11 December 2018

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Notice of Substantial Shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received the following notification.

Sustainable Capital Ltd (Sustainable) has notified the company that it has increased its relevant interest in Base Resources ordinary shares to 213,193,884 ordinary shares, representing 18.27% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares on issue, constituting a substantial shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for companies.

Consideration given to acquire the final portion of the increased relevant interest referred to above on 11 December 2018 was A$0.2375 per share for 20,000,000 shares.

A PDF version of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

