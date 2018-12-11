Surfactants Market Foresees Exponential Growth; Demand From Personal Care Products to Provide a Fillip to Sales, Finds Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Worldwide demand of surfactants is scaling new heights owing to their extensive applications in multiple sectors, ranging from paints & coatings to textiles. The clamor for surfactants is identified to increase at an unprecedented rate, owing to their abilities to reduce surface tension of the respective solvents. Surfactants possess exceptional stability in solutions with high electrolyte concentration, which makes them ideal for use in textile scouring, in hard surface cleaners, and as metal cleansers. These insights are according to the latest report by Fact.MR that foresees an optimistic growth for the surfactants market, driven by rising demand from personal care, household, and industrial processes.

As per the report, the rising vigor of research and development activities are likely to result in the influx of product innovations and reformations, widening the pool of opportunities for surfactants market. Sentiments of the new-age customers revolving around sustainable green surfactants are also likely to create untapped opportunities for the market players.

"Manufacturers continue to emphasize product innovations as part of their differential growth strategies. Moreover, they are focused on improving their financial performance through sales optimization and operational efficiencies", Senior Analyst, Fact.MR

Superior Detergency Foster the Adoption of Alpha Olefin Sulfonates in Laundry Products

Among all types of surfactants available in the market, alpha olefin sulfonates are one of the widely-acknowledged varieties. The rising use of alpha olefin sulfonates in laundry products can be accredited to their characteristic profile i.e. they offer exceptional detergency and superior compatibility with hard water. Alpha olefin sulfates' sales are also witnessing a spike in case of personal care products, as they are free of skin irritants and sensitizers. The competency of undergoing rapid degradation and being environment-friendly is further likely to provide the fillip to the worldwide demand for alpha olefin sulfates.

According to the report, burgeoned use of surfactant blends and derivatives delivering better on cost-performance quotient and advent of concentrated cleaners for efficient cost reduction are some of the aspects having far-reached influence on dynamics of surfactants market. The surfactants market remains a regulated landscape with stringent rules and regulations imposed on solvent-based detergents. These regulations are likely to pose challenges for the market players, both in terms of manufacturing and commercializing their products.

Burgeoned Consumption of Surfactants in Asia Pacific Creates Significant Revenue Streams

Developing regions in the Asia-Pacific region represent potential markets for personal care products. As beauty and personal care products are one of the largest application areas of surfactants, the growing vigor of personal care industry in Asia-Pacific region is likely to create significant demand for surfactants, including alpha olefin sulfonates and all other varieties. Asian countries such as China and India are recording substantial demand for industrial surfactants. In a bid to capitalize on this escalating consumption of surfactants, leading market players are investing heavily in the local markets of Asia-Pacific. Growth of industrial landscape remains promising in this region, benefiting the specialty surfactants demand.

Surfactants demand in the US is also scaling up to considerable heights, unveils the report. Clamor for effective personal care products in the US is also likely to offer business opportunities, led by surfactants that are highly compatible with hair and skin. Market players of the surfactants market landscape are vying to establish global presence with advanced portfolios of innovative products and solutions. Sustainability remains one of the key values of the market players, which helps them gain significant cost reductions and makes them environmentally-responsible as well. However, large-scale presence of local or regional players is likely to intensify competitive dynamics of the market, posing challenges for the leading companies with regard to penetration across regional markets.

