The Indian Government plans to tender 60 GW of solar and 20 GW of wind capacity by March 2020. This would complete the planned auctions for its targets of 100 GW solar and 60 GW wind installations by 2022, leaving two years for project execution, according to an year-end review by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).From pv magazine India To achieve its goal of installing 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, the Indian Government says in its end of year review that it will tender a further 60 GW of solar and 20 GW of wind capacity in 2018-19 and 2019-20. The aim is to close ...

