Integrates Arista EOS with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Tigera Secure Enterprise Edition

Booth S52-- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today unveiled a technology preview of Arista's Any Cloud platform for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, and Tigera Secure Enterprise Edition, providing a consistent and more secure enterprise-class solution for Kubernetes-managed container workloads spanning host-based and physical network infrastructure. The core of the solution integrates Arista containerized Extensible Operating System (cEOS) and CloudVision software into the CNCF (Cloud Native Computing Foundation) framework.

A key element of the solution, Tigera Secure Enterprise Edition, enables zero trust network security and continuous compliance for Kubernetes platforms across public and private clouds, building on Tigera's industry-standard open source Calico technology. The technology preview will be demonstrated at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2018 in Seattle, Washington this week.

"Extensible software is the basis of Arista's strategy. With Arista EOS and CloudVision delivering on that principle, we are continually able to extend our products into new use-cases. Through our collaboration with Red Hat and Tigera, our software can help simplify and secure these new containerized networking use-cases," said Ken Duda, Senior Vice President and CTO of Arista Networks.

Extending the Arista Any Cloud platform

With support for Red Hat OpenShift and Tigera Secure, Arista provides enhanced security capabilities for enterprise customers deploying cloud native and containerized applications on private, hybrid and public clouds. This integration extends the already available EOS-based products in an open and scalable ecosystem consisting of:

Arista cEOS integration with Tigera Secure container networking and network security based on Calico open source project

Arista vEOS cloud-grade routing as a connectivity platform for Kubernetes clusters running in on-premises private clouds and on public cloud infrastructures

Arista EOS and CloudVision software with Container Tracer available on all Arista platforms, now supporting Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes to provide visibility of the container workloads and connectivity to the network operators

These architectural components provide customers with a consistent and simplified solution for securing their multi-cloud networks while helping to reduce operational costs and provide enhanced security segmentation for containerized workloads in Kubernetes.

The new extension of Arista EOS for Kubernetes users delivers three key attributes for customers scaling out their Kubernetes deployments: a completely standards-based platform for extended network segmentation and policy framework based on Tigera's commercialized Calico implementation; improved compliance through cognitive controls in Arista CloudVision with Container Tracer functionality; and new features in Arista's EOS platforms with integrated cloud-grade routing using industry-standard BGP routing protocols. These fundamentals provide enterprise customers with a consistent and simplified solution for securing their networks, helping to reduce operational costs and mitigate security threats.

Arista Any Cloud Platform for Kubernetes

The new solution uses Arista virtual and cEOS software instances to provide a uniform enterprise-class/cloud-grade routing platform with enhanced visibility and security features tied into OpenShift and Calico commercial enterprise platforms from Red Hat and Tigera. Arista EOS is the core of Arista cloud networking solutions for next-generation datacenters and cloud networks. Cloud architectures built with Arista EOS scale to hundreds of thousands of compute and storage nodes with management and provisioning capabilities that work at scale.

All EOS standard APIs and automation, operations, and visibility capabilities are supported by the Any Cloud platform for Kubernetes as well as Arista advanced state streaming and telemetry for real-time troubleshooting and forensics. No changes to the Kubernetes environment are required because the Arista Any Cloud solution leverages the standard open source container networking interface (CNI) as defined by the CNCF, of which Arista is a member.

Availability

Arista cEOS with support for Tigera Secure Enterprise Edition is available now for selected technology preview customers, with a planned General Availability in 2019. CloudVision Container Tracer support for Kubernetes is available now in the current version of CloudVision software. All other components of the solution from Arista technology partners are available today.

For more information, please contact your local Arista sales representative.

Partner Quotes

"As the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform helps organizations embrace digital transformation through cloud-native technologies and services. We're pleased to have worked with Arista and Tigera to bring their cloud networking solutions to OpenShift, providing our customers a deeper choice of solutions when it comes to meeting their unique technology requirement," said Chris Wright Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Red Hat.

"By bringing a cloud-grade architectural approach to container networking, Arista is leveraging work we started in project Calico more than four years ago. As the leader in security policy for Kubernetes, Tigera Secure Enterprise Edition will provide a solid foundation for Arista's cloud networking for Kubernetes clusters at-scale," said Andrew Randall Co-Founder and Vice President of Business Development at Tigera.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks pioneered software-driven, cognitive cloud networking for large-scale datacenter and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms redefine and deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security. Arista has shipped more than twenty million cloud networking ports worldwide with CloudVision and EOS, an advanced network operating system. Committed to open standards across private, public and hybrid cloud solutions, Arista products are supported worldwide directly and through partners.

ARISTA, EOS, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the benefits and best practices utilized in the design and implementation of Arista's EOS and CloudVision software and the enablement of cost savings, security capabilities, more performance and efficiency. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including: our limited operating history and experience with developing and releasing new products; product, support or service quality problems; rapidly evolving changes in technology, customer requirements and industry standards as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Red Hat, the Shadowman logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

