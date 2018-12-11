Home, mobility, consumer and city experiences will become personalized and sustainable

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform and 3DEXPERIENCE Lab are at the core of these innovations

Established leaders and disruptive startups are all rethinking their business models and collaborating with digital platforms to build reality out of all these possibilities

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) will attend CES 2019 in Las Vegas January 8-11 and show how innovators are using virtual worlds and digital platforms to create the sustainable, personalized experiences of the future for citizens.

Dassault Systèmes, through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform and its 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, is at the core of these innovations. They concern established industry leaders, startups, makers and new market entrants. At CES, Dassault Systèmes will use interactive storytelling, videos and startup roundtable sessions to demonstrate how a holistic approach with data analytics, design, simulation, augmented reality, virtual reality, connectivity, customization and digital collaboration accelerates the development of solutions for a changing citizen environment in which the consumer experience takes precedence.

Dassault Systèmes' booth 4121 in LVCC, North Hall, will take visitors on a journey to the city of 2030, with examples of home, mobility, consumer and delivery experiences that the 3DEXPERIENCE platform makes possible. In this world, home devices automatically anticipate and adapt to lighting, heating, food, cleaning, security and ambiance needs. Air taxis shuttle passengers in a new era of ultra-mobility. Consumers adopt alternative ways to shop by 3D printing their own customized shoes and rely on electric scooters for deliveries.

This future will also feature transformative sustainable innovations by disruptive startups participating in the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab's Global Entrepreneur Program. Three of the program's artificial intelligence startups, ExactCure, Gyrolift and Zero 2 Infinity, will discuss and demonstrate their concepts for city, life and lifestyle at the Paris Region booth 50463 in the Eureka Park Marketplace, Sands, Hall G.

"What were once considered the wildest of ideas from the imaginations of innovators the what ifs are evolving into full-fledged realities that are transforming business models," said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry Solutions, Field Marketing, Global Affairs, Dassault Systèmes. "By 2030, our daily routines will take on a more personalized, sustainable shape. Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform is the gateway to unlimited possibilities, extending the real world by collaboratively imagining, inventing, testing, developing and experiencing these what ifs in the virtual world."

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: .@Dassault3DS returns to CES2019 to show the 'what ifs' in smart homes, mobility, deliveries, shopping and cities in 2030 3DEXPERIENCE

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005365/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Suzanne MORAN suzanne.moran@3ds.com +1 (781) 810 3774

EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU grace.mu@3ds.com +86 10 6536 2288

India

Santanu BHATTACHARYA santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com +91 124 457 7111

Japan

Yukiko SATO yukiko.sato@3ds.com +81 3 4321 3841

Korea

Hyunkyung CHAE hyunkyung.chae@3ds.com +82 2 3271 6653

AP South

Magdalene TAN magdalene.tan@3ds.com +65 9487 1206