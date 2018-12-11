The "Construction Market in Germany 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the construction market in Germany will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.
The German construction industry is implementing digital technologies such as BIM to improve productivity, cost efficiency, and lower costs for the vendors. This use of digital technologies will be a key trend driving the market growth in Germany.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for housing units in Germany. Rising population and immigrant influx are creating a demand for housing units in Germany. To cater to the growing demand the German government is investing considerably to build new housing units.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the rising cost of construction. This increase in cost of construction can be attributed to factors such as rising cost of raw materials, labor, and specialized services.
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including BAUER Group, and Bilfinger the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increasing demand for housing projects, will provide considerable growth opportunities to the construction companies in Germany.
Market Trends
- Ongoing Use of Digital Technologies
- Rising Investments in Renewables
- Growing Demand for Modular Houses
Key Vendors
- BAUER Group
- Bilfinger
- HOCHTIEF
- Max BGL Group
- STRABAG
- Stumpf Group
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Sizing
5. Five Forces Analysis
6. Market Segmentation by End-User
7. Customer Landscape
8. Market Segmentation by Type
9. Decision Framework
10. Drivers and Challenges
11. Market Trends
12. Vendor Landscape
13. Vendor Analysis
