NorthRow Selected for the 2019 REGTECH100 List for the Second Consecutive Year

LONDON, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report recognises the leading global innovators in the RegTech Sector

NorthRow, a leading RegTech firm which helps regulated clients with their AML, KYC and KYB requirements, are pleased to announce that it has been selected as one of The REGTECH100's most innovative companies for the second consecutive year.

The REGTECH100 is an exclusive directory of the world's leading RegTech companies, that have developed innovative technology solutions to help the financial services industry manage the increasingly complex and challenging regulatory environment in which they operate in.

According to The RegTech 100- These are the companies every financial institution needs to know about as they consider and develop their mission-critical RegTech and digital transformation strategies.

The 2019 panel of industry experts, chose this year's winners from a total of 824 candidates from across the world. This was double last year's long list of 416 eligible companies, demonstrating the exceptional growth within the RegTech market which has seen over $4 billion invested in RegTech companies since 2016.

Adrian Black, CEO and Founder of NorthRow said: "We are proud to be recognised for the second consecutive year for the Global RegTech 100. This is further validation of our market-leading AML, KYC, KYB and IDV solutions, all based on a Single API that is easy to implement. We help regulated businesses streamline their client onboarding processes, whilst supporting them manage an increasingly complex regulatory environment, and also protecting them from financial crime and compliance failures."

About NorthRow

NorthRow is an established RegTech business that helps regulated firms remove manual processes to improve operational efficiency and customer experience, whilst reducing compliance risk.

NorthRow delivers a unique combination of automated and managed Identity Verification (IDV) and Know Your Customer (KYC) checks via a single API, helping to make onboarding as frictionless as possible and helping to meet Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and other compliance requirements, including client suitability and appropriateness under MiFID II. NorthRow also offers a fully managed service when enhanced due diligence is required.

By automating and integrating a broad range of compliance checks, NorthRow streamlines the complex onboarding and monitoring processes for financial services organisations.

NorthRow also combines data from a range of international commercial, open source and law enforcement agencies to deliver risk scores and enriched data on corporate entities, individuals and Identity Documents.