Automobili Pininfarina: 'Battista' Announced as Name of the Most Powerful Italian Performance Car Ever

Automobili Pininfarina today announces that the name of the first car in its luxury electric vehicle portfolio will be the Battista.

Named after Battista 'Pinin' Farina, the founder of the Carrozzeria Pininfarina coachbuilding company that he started in 1930, the all-electric hypercar will be designed and hand-built in very limited numbers at Pininfarina SpA under the watchful eye of Paulo Pininfarina, Battista's grandson and current Pininfarina SpA Chairman.

Paolo Pininfarina shook hands with Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina and Anand Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra Group Chairman, to confirm that the limited-edition hypercar would take his grandfather's name and be the fastest and most powerful car ever designed and produced in Italy.

Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman, Pininfarina SpA, said: "This is genuinely a dream come true. Mygrandfather always had the vision that one day there would be a stand-alone range of Pininfarina-branded cars. This hypercar will boast world-beating performance, technological innovation and of course elegant styling. For me, we simply had to call it Battista. His dream becomes reality today as we link our glorious past with the future of motoring."

In aiming to be the world's first fully-electric luxury hypercar, extreme levels of technology and functional design lie beneath the Battista's carbon fibre exterior, supporting the delivery of staggering performance for a road car. Power and torque equate to 1,900 bhp and 2,300 Nm respectively, meaning the Battista has the potential to accelerate to 62 mph in less than two seconds, faster than a Formula 1 car, and break the 250 mph top speed barrier - all with a potential zero emissions range of over 300 miles.

Automobili Pininfarina has made a series of announcements in recent weeks that underpin its ambitions to be the world's most innovative, sustainable and desirable wholly-electric luxury performance car brand at launch in 2020:

A €20 million investment in a new partnership with Pininfarina SpA that underpins design, development and production of the Battista and the future range of Automobili Pininfarina cars at Pininfarina SpA headquarters in Cambiano near Turin

A multi-million-euro commercial partnership with Rimac Automobili, the world's leading electric powertrain and battery supplier to premium and luxury automotive brands

New leadership appointments across the business of automotive executives with significant experience in design, development, engineering and connectivity from brands such as Bugatti, McLaren, Pagani, Porsche and Volvo

No more than 150 Battistas will be available from late 2020 at a price estimated between US$2m and US$2.5m. 50 cars are currently allocated to the USA, 50 to Europe and 50 to the Middle East and Asia region.

