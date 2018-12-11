Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate change 11-Dec-2018 / 11:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 11 December 2018 Directorate Change Daily Mail and General Trust plc In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) announces that Kevin Parry, Non-Executive Director of DMGT, will, subject to regulatory approval, be appointed Chairman of Royal London with effect from 1 January 2019. Name and contact number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House 2 Derry Street London W8 5TT www.dmgt.com [1] Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB0009457366 Category Code: BOA TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6836 EQS News ID: 756583 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=919a76601535b4b3b210f49d7a6dd9db&application_id=756583&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2018 06:16 ET (11:16 GMT)