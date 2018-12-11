Marketing and communications expert with global experience chosen to become first female Board Member

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2018) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER) ("Hill Street" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of advertising luminary Lori Senecal to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Hill Street Chairman and CEO Terry Donnelly stated, "I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Lori to the Hill Street Board. She's one of the smartest business leaders I've ever come across, and her experience in the advertising industry is unparalleled. She's going to add significant value to our organization, and we're very lucky to have her onboard."

Ms. Senecal served as the Global CEO for advertising powerhouse Crispin Porter + Bogusky from 2015 to 2017, leading their 10 offices globally and helping them win significant business including American Airlines globally, and brands from The Hershey Company and Kraft Heinz. During her time there, Ms. Senecal's leadership and strong focus on talent fueled the agency's entrepreneurial spirit, and led Advertising Age to recognize CP+B among the "Creativity Innovators of the Year" for 2017, while naming Lori among only four "Agency Executives to Watch" in 2016. Prior to her role with CP+B, Ms. Senecal worked in progressive senior roles at advertising agencies McCann and KBS, on clients such as Coca Cola, BMW, Nestle beverages, Molson Canadian, Dos Equis, and Rolling Rock.

Among her many notable accomplishments, Ms. Senecal was included on Fast Company's "Most Creative people in business", on AdWeek's "Top 100 Leaders in Media, Marketing and Tech", and has been both a Main Stage Speaker and a member of the Jury at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

"I'm delighted to be joining the Hill Street family," adds Lori Senecal. "I'm very impressed with the thriving alcohol-free adult beverage business they have developed, and excited about what they're doing behind the scenes to set themselves up for dynamic growth as soon as cannabis-infused beverages can be introduced to the market. I'm eager to begin working with their world-class team and to contribute to the company's strategic growth."

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: BEER)

Founded in 2008, Hill Street Beverage Company is the world's most award-winning company exclusively focused on alcohol-free beer, wine, and adult format beverages. Hill Street products include Hill Street Craft Brewed Lager, Designated Draft alcohol-free beer, Vin(Zero) wines, and Vintense wines. Hill Street's award-winning products have won the Retail Council of Canada's Grand Prix, numerous medals and accolades (including three Gold, two Silver, and two Bronze Medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championships), and a prestigious Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco International Wine Challenge. Hill Street has applied for licenses to produce and sell cannabis-infused adult beverages in Canada, and plans to do so as soon as cannabis-edibles become legal, currently expected by the fall of 2019. www.hillstreetbeverages.com

