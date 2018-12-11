Chengdu Tourism Presented Global Challenge for Panda Babysitters

Chengdu, the capital of the Sichuan province of China, is home to giant pandas and is nicknamed as the 'City of Pandas'. Recently, the tourism department of the city launched an innovative program to boost tourism-based economy of the capital city.

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Of the 548 pandas living in captivity all over the world, 195 are in Chengdu. Chengdu, where the world-famous Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding is located, is nicknamed as the 'City of Pandas'. Recently, Chengdu Tourism Department presented an international challenge, where participants can actually babysit a panda. In this open-to-all challenge, participants need to shoot videos of "panda babysitters" whose job is to make a baby panda fall asleep and upload their videos to Tiktok. The participant whose video gets the maximum number of likes on Tiktok would be invited to Chengdu to work as a panda volunteer for one week. Already, participants from seven countries, namely the USA, Japan, Italy, Spain, the UK, Germany, and France, have taken up the fun challenge.

According to Chengdu Tourism Department, "Pandahome", the Tiktok official account of the event, has exceeded 40 million views worldwide and netizens have uploaded nearly 80,000 videos on the platform, which has received 3.80 million 'likes' collectively. According to some officials of the Chengdu Tourism Department, the global challenge has increased awareness and interest about giant pandas of Chengdu, which has increased the tourism potential of the city manifold.

"Chengdu is famous for being a home to giant pandas. Chengdu also offers a vast selection of authentic Sichuan foods, and a fashionable, dynamic, and leisurely urban atmosphere where tradition meets modernity. The coffee culture and homestay culture is very popular among young Westerners. In the future, Chengdu will also display her creative, innovative, elegant, fashionable, optimistic, inclusive, friendly, and public-spirited cultural appeal and the department will work toward ensuring a more personalized and deeper travelling experience. Chengdu Tourism Department will take a few such initiatives in the future as well to boost the city's tourism potential", said one of the executives of the tourism department of Chengdu.

