Pelican House Mining Plc - Dealing by ex- Director; Notifiable Interest

Pelican House Mining plc

(the "Company" or "Pelican House Mining")

Dealings by an ex-Director; Acquisition of Notifiable Interest in Voting Rights

Through Quetzal Securities Limited, a company controlled by him, Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA, whose resignation as Finance Director and as a Director of Pelican House Mining was recently announced, has this day through the market disposed of 6,750,000 (six million seven hundred-and-fifty thousand) ordinary shares of 0.1 pence Sterling each ("Shares) in the capital of the Company at a price of 0.5 pence Sterling per Share, representing 6.89 per cent of the issued Share capital of the Company. Mr. Jackson's remaining beneficial interest in the Company is 19,670,000 (nineteen million six hundred-and-seventy thousand) Shares or 20.07 per cent (previously 26,420,000 or 26.96 per cent).

Although Mr. Jackson has stepped down from his executive responsibilities and from his directorship of Pelican House Mining, this Share disposal is treated as "dealings by a Director" and is subject to the same restrictions and disclosure requirements as if he were still a Director of the Company.

The Company has today been notified that Pershing Securities Limited has acquired 8,250,000 (eight million two hundred-and-fifty thousand) Shares representing 8.42 per cent of the issued Share capital of Pelican House Mining at an average price of 0.491 pence Sterling per Share on behalf of Eight Capital Partners plc, the NEX Exchange-quoted investment vehicle of which John Treacy, a Director of the Company, is also a director. Eight Capital Partners plc previously held no interest in the Company.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

Pelican House Mining plc,

London, 11th December 2018

The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Pelican House Mining accept responsibility for its content.

