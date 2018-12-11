Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 10-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.80p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.92p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 353.48p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16