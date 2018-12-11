NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 December 2018 were: 177.28p Capital only (undiluted) 182.60p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Following the buyback of 7,000 ordinary shares on 10 December 2018, the Company has 24,052,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,881,264 shares in treasury. 2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, with the exception of the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has been valued at a directors' valuation following its suspension from trading on AIM on 10 Oct. The portfolio's holding in Patisserie Valerie at 10th December 2018 represents 0.16% of the Company's total portfolio following this revaluation 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.