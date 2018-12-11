Catena, the global leader in Radio Frequency (RF) connectivity IPs announces today that Shanghai SiFlower Communication Technology Co. Ltd., (SiFlower), a leading designer and supplier of advanced Smart Home platforms, has gone into production with Catena's WiFi IP integrated in its latest System-on-Chip (SoC), targeting smart home access points.

Catena's WiFi IP comprises an integrated RF CMOS concurrent dual-band transceiver frontend, optimized for high performance, compliant with the IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac standards (WiFi-5).

The Siflower SoC (SF16A18) is a highly integrated single chip solution that combines the WiFi-5 frontend IP with a powerful processing engine and a complete set of interfaces, creating an optimal platform for intelligent routers access points, smart home gateways and smart speakers.

"Highly integrated and optimized WiFi solutions are the key to opening the mass Smart Home market," stated Albert Lee, CEO of SiFlower. "We are proud of the solution we have created in the SF16A18. Catena's WiFi-5 frontend IP along with their engineering excellence and technical support in developing and delivering RF connectivity IP have been instrumental in our success."

"We are delighted to announce SiFlower as a licensee for our WiFi IP," said Kavé Kianush, vice president and CTO of Catena. "The Siflower SoC is a leading example of the next-generation of fully-integrated and differentiated WiFi enabled SoCs that are available at a very cost-effective price point."

Catena's WiFi IP family offers a comprehensive suite of platforms for embedding WiFi-5 and WiFi-6 (IEEE802.11ax) front-ends in various configurations and process nodes into SoCs.

About SiFlower

Shanghai SiFlower Communication Technology Co. Ltd. is a technology enterprise that develops, produces and sells integrated circuit chips and IoT-related intelligent hardware products. It was formally incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, Pudong, Shanghai. The company is committed to providing attractive semiconductor products and related alternative solutions to a variety of customers, including emerging and mature semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and large Internet platform providers. More information is available on http://www.siflower.com.cn.

About Catena Partner of choice in System IP and IC Design

Catena is an international group of innovative companies, experts in system and architectures as well as in the design of Integrated Circuits and independent System IP. Catena has an excellent track record in developing high-performance RF connectivity IPs in advanced CMOS technology nodes. RF connectivity IPs require specialist skills to design, integrate and maintain as standards change and process nodes evolve.

Next to WiFi, Catena's portfolio contains BT-DM, BLE, GNSS, AM/FM/digital radio and sensor electronics IP. Catena is as well offering design services, scaling from system studies up to providing complete IC based system solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005070/en/

Contacts:

Philipp Hanke

info@catena.tech

www.catena.tech