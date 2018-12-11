Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas extends market leadership with fifth EPC project in Jordan

Madrid, 11 November 2018

Vestas has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the 52 MW Abour wind park in Tafileh, Jordan. The order is placed by Abour Energy Company PSC, the Jordanian SPV owned by Saudi Arabia's Xenel Industries and Dubai based Amea Power Limited, and includes the supply, transport, installation and commissioning of 15 V136-3.45 MW turbines.



Underlining Vestas' extensive local experience and proven ability to deliver site-specific solutions, the project marks Vestas' fifth EPC contract in Jordan in the past five years, totalling 355 MW of installed or under construction capacity.

Vestas pioneered wind energy in Jordan in 1996 and continues to support Jordan's ambitious target of 1.6 GW wind energy capacity installed by 2020. As of today, Vestas is the market leader in Jordan, with a 55 percent of the country's total wind capacity, which means more than 200 MW already installed, including the 117 MW Al Tafila project, the largest wind park in the country.



Emran Alireza, Chairman of Abour Energy Company, states "Xenel and AMEA are proud to conclude the 52 MW wind farm in Tafileh region of Jordan with Vestas as the engineering, procurement and construction contractor. Abour appreciates Vestas' support during the development phase of this Project and look forward to working with them during the construction and operation of the wind farm."



The 52 MW project was awarded in the first round of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR's) wind energy auction held between 2012 and 2014.



Rainer Karan, General Manager of Vestas Mediterranean Eastern Cluster, highlights "Our local experience and extensive project expertise has been key in securing this auction win and it underlines our capability to work with our customers to tailor the right solution for each site. We are proud to work with Abour Energy and contribute to the country's transition to renewable energy".



In addition to the EPC works, the order also includes an Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement for the operation and maintenance of the wind park over the next 15 years plus an optional five-year extension. Turbine delivery is planned for the third quarter of 2019, whilst commissioning is expected by the first quarter of 2020.





About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

