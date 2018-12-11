Global IQX API Unleashes Wealth of Data for Employee Benefits Insurers

Open integration and data-exchange technologies extend reach of carriers' core systems

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Configurable integration modules using open web-service API (application programming interface) has been published by Global IQX to streamline integration for insurers throughout the employee benefits industry. The API will significantly enhance integration between the Global IQX Sales and Underwriting Workbench and other core systems and applications.

The latest IQX release also offers a suite of preconfigured 'exchanger' modules for integration with CRM, PAS, claims, payroll, archive and third-parties to streamline and automate business processes across heterogeneous systems.

'Our clients can now integrate with existing systems, portals, and insurance exchanges,' said Cristian Marcov, Global IQX technical architect. 'Carriers can set up and maintain a simple yet flexible API, integrating systems using JSON or XML to utilize data across their organization.'

The IQX API pushes/pulls and schedules data through real-time or batch processing with our production-proven APIs. Easily configurable for new and custom-built applications using open REST/SOAP frameworks, when aligned with business strategies, these tools present opportunities to extract value from customer and system data.

"Recent Celent research has highlighted the value of open APIs throughout the technology ecosystem of insurers," said Tom Scales, head of the firm's life and health research in the Americas. "It is encouraging to see vendors opening up their technology through published, documented APIs."

A leading insurance benefits software provider, Global IQX developed the dynamic API to meet user demands for new levels of data management and configurability.

'Group insurance companies are leveraging best-of-breed technology solutions that require quick plug and play solutions with other systems,' Marcov said. 'Global IQX has been bringing web services to its clients since 2007. These API and exchanger initiatives will automate this process enabling new partnerships and enhanced solutions for IQX clients and their data.'

Global IQX delivers automated sales and underwriting solutions for some of the world's largest insurance companies. It provides quoting, rating, proposal and policy generation, enrollment, and automated renewals for insurers that offer employee, group and ancillary benefits.

Offered as a complete suite or as individual components, the Global IQX platform supports all lines of business across all market segments. Developed and delivered by a team with deep group insurance domain expertise, the fully configurable technology platform gives business users more control, with less dependence on IT resources. World-leading insurers trust Global IQX to power their business.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Global IQX has branch offices in Boston, Oregon, and the Netherlands.

