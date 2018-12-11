LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Signs $5.9 Million Supply Agreement for Infrared Optical Lens Elements

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer, distributor and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced it has been awarded a $5.9 million supply agreement for the purchase of a variety of infrared ("IR") optical lens elements to a major commercial infrared vision products customer. The order is a renewal, with an 18% increase from a $5.0 million purchase order received last year, and will be shipped over the next 12 months.

"We are pleased to announce this major contract today as it represents a part of the significant growth that our infrared product line is experiencing," stated Jim Gaynor, President and Chief Executive Officer of LightPath. "Reflecting LightPath's track record of consistently delivering large volumes of high-quality optics in a timely fashion, this customer has placed several purchase orders with the Company during the past year alone. This is a clear indication of our leadership in the infrared market, and substantiates the need for investing in the expansion of our manufacturing facilities, as well as efforts to consolidate locations, as we set our sights on continued improvements in productivity and profitability. We are seeing strong interest in many product lines as the LightPath brand is strengthening globally."

This supply agreement from our industrial market is for commercial hand-held thermal monocular and thermal weapon-sight lenses to be supplied to a major European manufacturer of night vision and thermal cameras. LightPath's optics will be used on cameras and other sporting and outdoor products designed for search and rescue, nature observation, hunting, maritime navigation and other commercial applications.

The large volume of work needed to fulfill the supply agreement renewal will be completed in LightPath's Riga, Latvia, Orlando, Florida and Zhenjiang, China locations. A substantial portion of the production for orders in prior years had been fulfilled at the Company's New York facilities, which are being transitioned to larger locations in the US, Latvia and China that have been, or are in the process of being expanded.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our ability to expand our presence in certain markets, future sales growth, continued improvements in our financial results,and implementation of new distribution channels. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

At the Company:

Devin Standard

Vice President of Corporate Development

407-382-4003 Ext 369

dstandard@lightpath.com

Investor Relations:

Jordan Darrow

Darrow Associates

512-551-9296

jdarrow@darrowir.com

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/530168/LightPath-Technologies-Signs-59-Million-Supply-Agreement-for-Infrared-Optical-Lens-Elements