Stock Market Press Spotlight on Under-Served Multi-Billion Dollar Cannabis Real Estate Market: Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC: MSPC), Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC PINK: MSPC) is high atop Stock Market Press' list of companies targeting the highly lucrative cannabis real estate market. A major shift is taking place in the tobacco industry, as seen with the recent Altria (NYSE: MO) acquisition of 45% of Cronos (NASDAQ listed) stock, turning tobacco into cannabis farmland.

Altria announces $2.4B investment deal with Canadian cannabis company Cronos. Canada has legalized cannabis as of a couple of months ago. The impact is going to be huge for the market as a whole in 2019. Altria sees this as does our spotlight company Metrospaces. Canada has already run into major supply issues due to limited grower facilities. Metrospaces is pre-planning locations across the USA ahead of expected easing of cannabis regulations in various states, in addition to the possibility of changes at the federal level.

Stock Market Press believes that Metrospaces has jumped ahead of the competition with a strong focus of managements energy towards the cannabis real estate market, offering a fantastic opportunity to investors.

Is cannabis real estate a real thing? Talk to Innovative Industrial Properties, an NYSE publicly traded Cannabis REIT company. Further confirmation that Metrospaces new target is spot on the money.

In furtherance of the cannabis market growth, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) completes investment agreement with Inner Spirit Holdings, a cross company collaboration in sales and distribution of High Park cannabis products. Where is all this cannabis being grown? Retail locations? Enter Metrospaces, a company with existing real estate experience, picking up prime locations for growth and retail locations.

Metrospaces is already in advances talks with grow and retail properties in addition to eyeing the NY market ahead of expected recreational cannabis legalization. You can see why we are excited about the cannabis sector's, and Metrospaces in particular, potential for ROI in the multiples. Demand for farming properties, both hydroponic as well as outdoor/greenhouse, as well as retail locations is only going to increase.

