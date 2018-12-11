Pinterest Announces The Pinterest 100: Top Trends To Try For 2019

Visual discovery engine unveils fifth annual list of trend predictions across top categories including travel, entertaining, home, wellness, fashion, food and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinterest, a visual discovery engine, is a positive corner of the internet. Each month more than 250 million people around the world discover ideas to try across categories like travel, wellness, fashion, entertaining and more. Today, Pinterest is announcing the official 100 Pinterest trends for 2019. These trends are what people all over the world are dreaming about for the year ahead-from everyday inspiration to the epic dreams-for-someday stuff.

Below is a peek at some of the trends we can expect to see everyone trying in 2019, according to Pinterest's global data. We invite you to explore our board of all the 2019 trends and see what sparks your interest. Then let yourself be inspired.

Travel: Off the beaten path

Zero waste travel means strategic and sustainable packing, eating and even hotel-ing. (Searches for zero waste travel +74%)

means strategic and sustainable packing, eating and even hotel-ing. (Searches for +74%) Surprise destination trips are all the rage. Gather a group, clear their calendars, keep the destination secret, and practice shouting "Surprise!" (Searches for surprise destination +192%)

Health and wellness: What comes naturally

Pronounced Be-koo-key-ol', bakuchiol , the natural, gentler alternative to retinol, is the clear-skin choice among skincare buffs. (Searches for bakuchiol +275%)

, the natural, gentler alternative to retinol, is the clear-skin choice among skincare buffs. (Searches for +275%) Flexible bands that can strengthen your whole body? Band workouts are an irresistible way to exercise indoors. (Searches for band workouts +1913%)

Hobbies and interests: Do what you love

People are turning their passions into profits-from canning to DJing to online tutoring, side hustles are growing strong. (Searches for side hustles at home +690%)

are growing strong. (Searches for +690%) Body painting is a low-commitment way to try out a tat-so get some skin in the game! (Searches for body painting +444%)

Celebrations: Momentous moments

From impromptu picnics to mini getaways, mini moment celebrations prove that there is no moment too small to celebrate. (Searches for mini moment celebrations +113%)

prove that there is no moment too small to celebrate. (Searches for +113%) Keep the "party in the back" with a backyard wedding that is both cozy and cost-friendly. (Searches for backyard wedding +441%)

Food: Veggie tables

Part paleo, part vegan, the pegan diet is taking root with people on the hunt for healthy habits. (Searches for eating pegan +337%)

is taking root with people on the hunt for healthy habits. (Searches for +337%) Family-style grazing tables are a feast for the eyes, and an open invitation for everyone to dig in. (Searches for grazing tables +163%)

Home: Living color

People are painting their floor tiles in bold colors and mosaic patterns. (Searches for painted floor tiles +1276%)

in bold colors and mosaic patterns. (Searches for +1276%) Embrace bold mustard yellow walls, or try out small accents for a colorful pop. It's a must! (Searches for mustard yellow +45%)

Men's style: Old meets new

Carry the weight of just the essentials on one shoulder, sling-bags style. (Searches for sling bags +1184%)

style. (Searches for +1184%) Guys are looking classically cool around the clock with throwback vintage wristwatches. (Searches for vintage watches +98%)

Women's style: Patterns of sustainability

From dashikis to cocktail dresses, African wax prints and kitenges look stunning on every continent. (Searches for african print fashion +229%)

look stunning on every continent. (Searches for +229%) Searches for sustainable fashion are up. Rentable looks and recycled materials make for world-stopping looks that don't punish the planet. (Searches for sustainable fashion +34%)

Beauty: Standout shine

The next big thing in fringes? Cropped bangs. In 2019, the just-above-brow crop is making the cut. (Searches for cropped bangs +51%)

In 2019, the just-above-brow crop is making the cut. (Searches for +51%) Wave goodbye to chipped nails! Powder dipping lasts longer than traditional gels, and is way easier to remove. (Searches for powder dip nails +442%)

Kids and parenting: Modern family

Share the love! Toy-sharing subscriptions mean less waste, and offer kids a steady supply of new distractions. (Searches for toy share subscriptions +313%)

mean less waste, and offer kids a steady supply of new distractions. (Searches for +313%) Scavenger hunts bring the party to life, and help burn off all that sugar. (Searches for birthday scavenger hunt +302%)

Trend calculation : These YoY% increases are calculated using normalized searches on each trend from January - September 2017 to January - September 2018

