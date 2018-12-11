Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Admission to Trading

11 December 2018

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAAP" or the "Company")

Admission to Trading

The Company announced on 7 December 2018 that, following the publication of the prospectus in respect of the admission of 161,000,000 Ordinary Shares to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market for listed securities, Admission would become effective and dealings would commence at 8:00 a.m on 12 December 2018. The Company announces that Admission is now expected to become effective and dealings will commence on 8:00 a.m on 14 December 2018.

