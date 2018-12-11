sprite-preloader
11.12.2018 | 14:13
Anglo African Agriculture PLC - Admission to Trading

PR Newswire

London, December 11

11 December 2018

Anglo African Agriculture plc

("AAAP" or the "Company")

Admission to Trading

The Company announced on 7 December 2018 that, following the publication of the prospectus in respect of the admission of 161,000,000 Ordinary Shares to the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market for listed securities, Admission would become effective and dealings would commence at 8:00 a.m on 12 December 2018. The Company announces that Admission is now expected to become effective and dealings will commence on 8:00 a.m on 14 December 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Anglo African Agriculture plc
David Lenigas, Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Scott, Executive Director		+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
+27 84 600 6001
VSA Capital Limited (Financial Adviser and Broker)+44 (0) 20 3005 5000
Andrew Raca

