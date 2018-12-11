Partner in Digital Health: Blockchain in Healthcare Today Releases ConV2X Podcast Issue

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / The Blockchain in Healthcare Today (BHTY), podcast issue spotlights over 90 experts and practitioners, and 50 sessions, on healthcare and blockchain technology applications, and use-cases, hosted at Columbia University.

Founder and Publisher, Tory Cenaj, of Partners in Digital Health, commented "we presented a distinguished roster of healthcare and technology experts who champion health innovations to drive better outcomes for institutions and patients."

Health Experts and Practitioners shared theoretical, pragmatic,and experiential knowledge; converging as equal shareholders, to drive society's future of health and care. To access the BHTY special issue, click here.

Issue Agenda & Details

Keynote Address: Transformational Technologies in Healthcare - All Aboard!

John D. Halamka

Blockchain Policy Debate Resolve: Blockchain is Essential to Next Generation Healthcare Practice and Systems

William Baker, Brian Behlendorf, John D. Halamka, Tim Ken Mackey, Amanda Stanhaus

Using Blockchain for Managing Medical Records in Difficult Environments

Paul Snow

Blockchain for Value Based Metrics to Incent and Reward Customer Behavior

Cristina Dolan

ConsenSys Health Keynote Address

Heather Flannery

Grappling with Stigma and Celebrating Ingenuity with Failures and Negative Data

Heather Flannery (Moderator), Jose Arrieta, Debbie Bucci, Tom Savel

Innovation and Challenges with Decentralized Payments and Smart Contracts

Heather Flannery (Moderator), Avinash Burra, Combiz Richard Abdolrahimi, Jim Kyung-Soo Liew

Early Experiences with Blockchain and EHRs

John D. Halamka, Robert Chu, Keith Hanna, Katherine Kuzmeskas

Blockchain Technology in Clinical Trials

Uli Broedl

Embedded Belief Systems: The Most Overlooked, Least Understood Opportunity in the Healthcare Blockchain Space

John Bass

Keynote Address: Operationalizing Intuition and Genius

Jose Arrieta

Pioneerism the Delaware Way: Blockchain Firsts in Business, Collaboration, Innovation, and Substantive Results

Vince Albanese, Mark Jacobs, Mark B. Thompson

Cutting Pleasantries: Blasting a Clear Path Forward for a New Era in Healthcare

Ted Tanner (Moderator), Matt Cunningham, Erik Pupo, Jay Sales

Tokens & The Internet of Value: Blending Game Theory, Computer Science, Psychology, and Economics

Tom Savel (Moderator), Katherine Kuzmeskas, Chrissa McFarlane, Mihaela Ulieru

Cut to the Chase: No Nonsense Guidelines for Blockchain Startups

John D. Halamka (Moderator), Cees Hesp, Florence D. Hudson, Gil Alterovitz

2nd Annual Innovation Ignition Competition 2018

Judges: Gil Alterovitz, PhD, Bryan Arkwright, Karim Babay, G. Anton Decker, Gary German, John D. Halamka, MD, MS, Fennie Wang

Data Sharing? The Case for Blockchain at the Global Convergence of Healthcare, Life sciences, and Consumer Markets

Ron Ribitzky, Uli Broedl, Chrissa McFarlane, Kevin A. Clauson

Creating a Patient-Centric, Global, Decentralized Health System

Kenneth Colon

Blockchain for Patient and HCP Data Rights Management: Lessons from an Enterprise Install

Dominique Hurley

How Blockchain Can Improve Patient Outcomes & Reduce Healthcare Costs

Ahmed Abdulla

The Write Stuff: Best Practices in Scientific Writing for Peer Review

Ellen McCarthy, Julia Saiz Shimosato

Surfacing Dark Knowledge: How Blockchain Technology Enhances Academic Publishing

Tory Cenaj (Moderator), Courtney Morris, Sean Manion

IEEE-SA and BHTY Workgroup: Roadmap for Digitalizing Clinical Trials

Todd Eury (Moderator), Walter De Brouwer, Basker Gummadi, John D. Halamka, Amar Das

Basics for Blockchain Healthcare Use and Technology: 101 Course

Cees Hesp

Blockchain 102 - Anatomy of Coding

Priya Ramaswamy

BuySmarter

Lori Ruderman, Kenneth Thomson

Acquisitions Facilitation via Blockchain Technology

Oki Mek, Aleksandar Zelenovic

Event Sponsors: ConsenSys Health, BurstIQ, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cadent Medical Communications , Healthcare Informatics , Health Data Management , HealthVerity, Izzy , Nonnatech, Pharmacy Podcast, SimplyVital, & 1800pr .

About ConVerge2Xcelerate Conference (ConV2X)

The ConVerge2Xcelerate Conference focuses on practical and next generation discussions of healthcare and blockchain use-case and applications by academic, established, and emerging growth industry leaders - taking a close look at what is driving innovation and changes in our healthcare delivery systems today. Hosted by Columbia University, the 2nd annual event was held in NYC on October 24, 2018. The event brought together over 90 C-level and academic honored market leaders across 50 sessions to discuss blockchain and health technologies. The one-day event covered technologies such as AI, IoT, machine learning, and telehealth.

*Media and Communication support provided by 1-800-PublicRelations (1800pr)

CONTACTS:

Sponsorship Contact:

PR & Media Contacts:

Matthew Bird

CEO @1800pr

1-800-PublicRelations

O: 646.401.4499

E: matt.bird@1800pr.com

Stella Rankin

EVP @1800pr

1-800-PublicRelations

O: 917.608.1480

E: stella.rankin@1800pr.com

Sponsorship Contact:

Randy Knotts

312-933-4700

randyknotts@partnersindigitalhealth.com

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/525831/ConVerge2Xcelerate-Conference-2018-Announces-Healthcare-Blockchain-Honored-Speakers-and-Agenda-NYC-Oct-24-2018ConV2X

Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3988550ixzz5YYwmoLfl

SOURCE: Partners in Digital Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529609/Blockchain-in-Healthcare-Today-Releases-ConV2X-Podcast-Issue