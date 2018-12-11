Partner in Digital Health: Blockchain in Healthcare Today Releases ConV2X Podcast Issue

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / The Blockchain in Healthcare Today (BHTY), podcast issue spotlights over 90 experts and practitioners, and 50 sessions, on healthcare and blockchain technology applications, and use-cases, hosted at Columbia University.
Founder and Publisher, Tory Cenaj, of Partners in Digital Health, commented "we presented a distinguished roster of healthcare and technology experts who champion health innovations to drive better outcomes for institutions and patients."
Health Experts and Practitioners shared theoretical, pragmatic,and experiential knowledge; converging as equal shareholders, to drive society's future of health and care. To access the BHTY special issue, click here.
Issue Agenda & Details
Keynote Address: Transformational Technologies in Healthcare - All Aboard!
John D. Halamka
Blockchain Policy Debate Resolve: Blockchain is Essential to Next Generation Healthcare Practice and Systems
William Baker, Brian Behlendorf, John D. Halamka, Tim Ken Mackey, Amanda Stanhaus
Using Blockchain for Managing Medical Records in Difficult Environments
Paul Snow
Blockchain for Value Based Metrics to Incent and Reward Customer Behavior
Cristina Dolan
ConsenSys Health Keynote Address
Heather Flannery
Grappling with Stigma and Celebrating Ingenuity with Failures and Negative Data
Heather Flannery (Moderator), Jose Arrieta, Debbie Bucci, Tom Savel
Innovation and Challenges with Decentralized Payments and Smart Contracts
Heather Flannery (Moderator), Avinash Burra, Combiz Richard Abdolrahimi, Jim Kyung-Soo Liew
Early Experiences with Blockchain and EHRs
John D. Halamka, Robert Chu, Keith Hanna, Katherine Kuzmeskas
Blockchain Technology in Clinical Trials
Uli Broedl
Embedded Belief Systems: The Most Overlooked, Least Understood Opportunity in the Healthcare Blockchain Space
John Bass
Keynote Address: Operationalizing Intuition and Genius
Jose Arrieta
Pioneerism the Delaware Way: Blockchain Firsts in Business, Collaboration, Innovation, and Substantive Results
Vince Albanese, Mark Jacobs, Mark B. Thompson
Cutting Pleasantries: Blasting a Clear Path Forward for a New Era in Healthcare
Ted Tanner (Moderator), Matt Cunningham, Erik Pupo, Jay Sales
Tokens & The Internet of Value: Blending Game Theory, Computer Science, Psychology, and Economics
Tom Savel (Moderator), Katherine Kuzmeskas, Chrissa McFarlane, Mihaela Ulieru
Cut to the Chase: No Nonsense Guidelines for Blockchain Startups
John D. Halamka (Moderator), Cees Hesp, Florence D. Hudson, Gil Alterovitz
2nd Annual Innovation Ignition Competition 2018
Judges: Gil Alterovitz, PhD, Bryan Arkwright, Karim Babay, G. Anton Decker, Gary German, John D. Halamka, MD, MS, Fennie Wang
Data Sharing? The Case for Blockchain at the Global Convergence of Healthcare, Life sciences, and Consumer Markets
Ron Ribitzky, Uli Broedl, Chrissa McFarlane, Kevin A. Clauson
Creating a Patient-Centric, Global, Decentralized Health System
Kenneth Colon
Blockchain for Patient and HCP Data Rights Management: Lessons from an Enterprise Install
Dominique Hurley
How Blockchain Can Improve Patient Outcomes & Reduce Healthcare Costs
Ahmed Abdulla
The Write Stuff: Best Practices in Scientific Writing for Peer Review
Ellen McCarthy, Julia Saiz Shimosato
Surfacing Dark Knowledge: How Blockchain Technology Enhances Academic Publishing
Tory Cenaj (Moderator), Courtney Morris, Sean Manion
IEEE-SA and BHTY Workgroup: Roadmap for Digitalizing Clinical Trials
Todd Eury (Moderator), Walter De Brouwer, Basker Gummadi, John D. Halamka, Amar Das
Basics for Blockchain Healthcare Use and Technology: 101 Course
Cees Hesp
Blockchain 102 - Anatomy of Coding
Priya Ramaswamy
BuySmarter
Lori Ruderman, Kenneth Thomson
Acquisitions Facilitation via Blockchain Technology
Oki Mek, Aleksandar Zelenovic
About ConVerge2Xcelerate Conference (ConV2X)
The ConVerge2Xcelerate Conference focuses on practical and next generation discussions of healthcare and blockchain use-case and applications by academic, established, and emerging growth industry leaders - taking a close look at what is driving innovation and changes in our healthcare delivery systems today. Hosted by Columbia University, the 2nd annual event was held in NYC on October 24, 2018. The event brought together over 90 C-level and academic honored market leaders across 50 sessions to discuss blockchain and health technologies. The one-day event covered technologies such as AI, IoT, machine learning, and telehealth.
